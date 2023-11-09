Your Daily DogScope for November 09, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Being independent and being obedient are not mutually exclusive. If you play your cards right, you can lead your owner around, while letting them think they're controlling of the leash. Put on your most innocent face.





Taurus

You and your human have been looking forward to today, but for different reasons. If they are expecting a day on the couch, examining their active subconscious, then you'd better set them straight earlier rather than later.





Gemini

The owner-pet relationship is fine, but you'd rather take things to a deeper level. You see yourself in more the partner-and-friend role. Start working on presenting your case to your human.





Cancer

With you waiting in the wings, there's no reason for your human to be doing too much self-nurturing. Make it clear you're happy to take on some of that responsibility. Then do it.





Leo

You're used to being the one all fired up and ready to go, but it's your owner who has the seemingly boundless energy today. You can hardly keep up. You'll get a taste of your own medicine when it comes to pulling on the leash.



Get even more insights for the month ahead with your premium Monthly Horoscope.





Virgo

Today you are more like Eeyore than your usual self. Where you usually look on the bright side, today you face each suggestion with a sigh and the thought, 'just forget it.' Force yourself to snap out of it.





Libra

Tapping into your human's intellectual side is one of your current projects. It's too early to give up, but don't feel depressed if you can't figure anything out. You're more of a feelings kind of dog anyway.





Scorpio

No one is as persuasive as you are, or as relentless, either. When you want something from your humans, you know just how to get it. But this time you're begging for something way larger than usual. Don't be surprised if your winning streak is broken.





Sagittarius

Goodwill and friendship are givens in your doghouse. It's the unexpected you're going to experience today. Whether it's even more of a good thing or off the happiness scale remains to be observed.





Capricorn

Being idealistic is perfectly reasonable for a dog like you. You never give up on the best your human could be. Today you get a shining example of it. Enjoy.





Aquarius

Connecting with the others in your owner's group is a challenge, to put it mildly. Just why they get together is a mystery to you. The common denominator may be over your head, but you can still enjoy sleeping through it at your human's feet.





Pisces

Your definition of doing the right thing is obviously different than your human's definition. Today you have no clue what the fuss is even about. Since they're the ultimate authority, your best defense is the puppy look.



Need a quick answer? Yes/No Tarot will offer guidance right now!