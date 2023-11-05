Your Daily DogScope for November 05, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You've been performing for small tokens long enough. Not sure how to up the rewards to a new level? Consider all the things that please your human. With some charm poured on for good measure, you're sure to get the big prize.





Taurus

There's no way you can make your day any less dull. On the up side, you can learn to make the most of it. Think of it as a good day to spend on the couch by yourself.





Gemini

When you see your human, you feel almost overwhelmed with feelings of love and excitement. So some downtime is a perfect solution. Spend the day gearing up for the big greeting.





Cancer

You need to challenge things in the doghouse. How much longer can you be expected to take the boredom? Humans have a saying about squeaky wheels getting the grease. Start being the squeaky wheel.





Leo

Your human used to look to you for fun. Now they seem to be getting their needs met by someone else. Something else, to be more precise. Don't let inanimate objects ruin your good thing.



Virgo

Judging by the look on their face, your human is trying to tell you something deep and meaningful. But the only word that resonates is biscuit. Just keep staring fondly into their loving eyes.





Libra

Regular socializing just isn't enough. Don't settle for anything less than flirting. And with your doe eyes, you'll have no trouble winning over one human after another. Put all of your energy into the task.





Scorpio

Lying on the couch may seem like a passive way to spend the day to an outside observer, but if they looked closely, they'd see all four of your limbs twitching. You'll be working out quite a few subliminal issues today. Enjoy waking up refreshed.





Sagittarius

Your human is looking to you to solve a problem, but you're got a 'what, me worry?' look on your face and a lightness in your heart to match. In all fairness, you should be the last one to ask to rein in your own bad behavior. Let yourself have fun.





Capricorn

There are plenty of ways to work challenges into your day without rocking the boat. Don't forget that getting along with your human is one of your cardinal rules. Focus most of your energy on it.





Aquarius

Don't try the same, tired solution to the same, old problem. Hasn't chewing become boring in its own right? If you take a more intellectual approach, you'll be solving the dilemma while experiencing something brand new.





Pisces

When problems arise between you and your human, it has nothing to do with you. That doesn't make the short leash any easier to handle. Do you best to help your human with whatever emotions are holding them back.



