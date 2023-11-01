Your Daily DogScope for November 01, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

It's not a routine kind of day. You'll be doing some unusual things with your owner, but you have plenty of time in which to do them. Why rush it? Enjoy a leisurely morning of togetherness.





Taurus

When being charming doesn't work, you feel compelled to up the ante. If you're not careful, you could end up howling a chorus before you know it. On the other paw, it's your human who should be careful.





Gemini

Do busybodies really think the answer to your owners' problem is beyond their comprehension? Apparently they don't know that the best source of advice is always at their side. Suggest the obvious solution: more walks with you.





Cancer

If you want to connect with your puppy friends today, it won't just happen naturally. It takes a lot of planning on your part, which come to think of it, is not really your forte. Start practicing with simple plans first.





Leo

Your humans are not as impulsive as you are, but they're getting there. Or are they just learning to respond to you in a more timely manner? Either way, keep working on them.



Virgo

Things don't have to make sense to be fun. If you just block out all the human reasoning involved, you could actually end up with a great day on your paws. Leave the thinking to your owners.





Libra

Be a good listener for a change. Not only does it beat doing nothing at all, but you'll notice some other rewards, and pretty quickly, too. Yep, the biscuits will be flying and all you have to do is what you're told.





Scorpio

You're not called man's best friend for nothing. It's those small details that make you so good at what you do. That might be as plain as day to you and other dogs, but it's a little-known secret among humans. Keep it that way.





Sagittarius

Don't let your human rush you along, even if they think they're in charge of the leash. Or rather, especially since they think so. Teaching them a thing or two today means stopping to cover the details.





Capricorn

Research shows that people who have loving pets make for happier humans. Your owner needs to find the facts for themselves. Be ornery today, just to see how they feel about it.





Aquarius

Fur, collars, coats -- what's on the surface means nothing to you. It's the substance of a dog that really matters. You don't need to be told that some dogs you meet have ulterior motives. Be careful.





Pisces

Some dogs don't have to know everything beforehand, but you're not one of them. You need to figure everything out first, including who you're dealing with. Giving the other dog the once over is just the beginning.



