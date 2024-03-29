Your Daily DogScope for March 29, 2024





Aries

Your usual ambitions are overshadowed by much bigger and more important goals. Table scraps are one thing, but an entire rare steak is quite another. You get the picture. Keep your eyes on the bigger vision.





Taurus

The usual tug on the leash pales compared to the power struggle you and your owner enter into today. It may or may not be overt, but even if the signs are subtle, you're resisting domination on a grand scale. Good dog.





Gemini

Things seem very different today than they did yesterday, but that's always the way Mondays feel to you. This is change on a radical scale, though, and it extends well beyond the doghouse. Get used to your new point of view.





Cancer

When your owner starts talking money, they get a detached, aloof look in their eyes. That's better than getting all emotional. As long as they're busy doing the addition and subtraction, the doghouse is safe another day.





Leo

It goes without saying that dogfights are all about ego clashes. Is it really worth it to show the world just how alpha you are? Not today, it isn't. Being the bigger dog gets the better of you, and has you doing the right thing. Good dog.



Virgo

Scratching your blanket into submission just isn't working. You need to come up with a whole new routine for getting comfortable in your basket. Be open minded, and don't settle for the worn out 'circle three times' routine you've heard so much about.





Libra

Your connection with your human is strong when they're around. You almost sit before you're told to. Try a new trick today: long distance intellectual connections. See if you can will your human home.





Scorpio

Why does your owner expect the doghouse to be just the same when they return as it was when they left? It's a mystery to you, but what's not is how passionately they believe it. Don't let their intensity curb your urges.





Sagittarius

Your owner has no idea how well you connect with other humans. You can just feel how receptive they are to you, and yet you're kept on a short leash. But you don't have to pull today, because strangers are walking right up to you.





Capricorn

There's a way to get more exercise into your day, but it's not the technique you currently use. Changing your approach in even subtle ways can have a profound effect on your humans.





Aquarius

Your owner may be ho-hum about exercise, but your level of excitement changes everything. Share just how you feel about it, then be prepared to lead the pack.





Pisces

A strange dream has you feeling less alone. You may wake up the only dog in the doghouse, but its echoes remain. That's almost all you need to make it through the day.



