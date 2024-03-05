Your Daily DogScope for March 05, 2024





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You're doing as little as possible yet again, and then it's on to quality time with your owners. Until then, don't let yourself be taken over by frustration or impatience. You have it in you to be a good dog for one more day.





Taurus

You and your human start the day pulling in opposite directions, but you end it on the same page. Life is so much easier when you share simple goals, like making it to the dog park while the crowd is still there. Enjoy.





Gemini

It takes a while to go straight from nothing on the agenda to too many things to focus on at once, but that's your day. Sleeping on the couch is just the half of it.





Cancer

You're tired of all the things you know by heart, like the path to the park. It's time to explore further than your own back yard or down the street. Luckily for you, your owner is marching to the same tune. Enjoy an unusual outing.





Leo

All that glitters is not gold, but the neck it's hanging around is sure attractive. Another dog's jingling tags is just the start of a wonderful infatuation. How they react to you is almost irrelevant.



Make sure you're on the right path! Your Personalized Career Horoscope is waiting with answers for you.





Virgo

Not a lot will get done today if you insist on bouncing up and down at the first jingle of the keys. On the other hand, if you manage to keep your cool, you're in for a day of unimaginable exercise. Try to grasp this difficult concept early on.





Libra

You've had all week to examine the smallest of dust motes and sniff out the tiniest hint of intruders. Now you want to focus on something bigger and more exciting, and it's actually in the air. Your owner can feel it, too. Enjoy the buzz.





Scorpio

It feels like the promise of romance is in the air, but it's really the promise of the weekend. You and your owner could both just swoon over a block of time to do nothing but enjoy yourselves. Hang in there, because it's almost here.





Sagittarius

Your owner can lose keys, wallets, books, money -- but they'll never lose you, because you won't let it happen. Your job is to stay focused on them and on nothing else. Consider them your head, and it's not screwed on right.





Capricorn

Your owner is cool while everyone else around you is impressed. You're tempted to do every grand trick, but on the other paw, why bother? Jumping through hoops won't get you want you're looking for. But then again, you already know you have it.





Aquarius

You may get sidetracked in a big way today. Making it back to the doghouse will be your task of the day. Keep your nose to the trail and don't be misled by breadcrumbs.





Pisces

You're a dull, boring dog usually, but these days have a way of transforming you into a better version of yourself. You get to spend all your high energy on things your humans find acceptable. You have no complaints.



Find your cosmic purpose. Receive personalized astrological guidance with Astrology+.