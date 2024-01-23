Your Daily DogScope for January 23, 2024





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You're having a hard time doing anything but living in the present. Today may be exciting for your human, but it's just another day in the week for you. Endure the routine.





Taurus

Your owner has romance in the brain, you can just tell. After a long day, you certainly don't want to be left out of any plans. Lobby early and hard to be the third wheel.





Gemini

Yes, bills are beyond your comprehension, but worry and inner chatter are not. Your owner needs to give it a rest already. You're the perfect excuse. Don't let them ignore it.





Cancer

It's a good day to start making plans for tomorrow. Your human is. Unless you want the weekend to be much like the week, make yourself the squeaky wheel, and do it now.





Leo

With your human more introverted than usual, it makes sense to reassess your strategy. Getting through to them is harder than ever these days. Whining gently isn't doing the trick anymore. It's time to turn things up a notch.



Virgo

Things make sense to you that seem plain crazy to your human, and vice versa. Brace yourself, because they're in the mood to tidy up. The doghouse won't be organized the way you like it, but you don't have much say in the matter.





Libra

Every day is a good day for socializing, as far as you're concerned. But your humans tend to think in a more compartmentalized way. You'll get more than your fill of other humans and dogs tomorrow.





Scorpio

It's the little things that add up. Small details cement your friendship, with either a human or another dog. Enjoy adding a new member to your closest pack.





Sagittarius

Most days you have an easy time of it with your owner, but others are a bit more problematic. This one will downright drive you mad. If you want to go one way, they want to go another. Endure.





Capricorn

A lot can be achieved with just one thought. Just wanting to see your friends sets the entire day in motion. You'll connect with them whether they're in the next yard, around the corner, or a long distance away.





Aquarius

You have no trouble looking beneath the surface. You already know that's where all the really important information is. Your owner, however, is still impressed with appearances. It's up to you to reveal the wolf beneath the sheep's clothing.





Pisces

Don't be too critical, but don't take things at face value, either. You can hardly expect a human to submit to a thorough once-over. But then again, they won't cross the threshold until they do.



