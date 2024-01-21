Your Daily DogScope for January 21, 2024





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Even when your humans scorch the food, it smells like a good dinner to you. Is it because it's prepared with love or simply because it's meat? Either way, enjoy the windfall.





Taurus

The day is not filled exclusively with drawbacks. There's no one to play with, but on the other hand, there are no power struggles, either. Enjoy a bit of downtime in the doghouse.





Gemini

Being around like-minded dogs can be boring. Where's the fun in always agreeing? What you need today is some light debating. As long as no one gets their fur up, start taking a stand.





Cancer

There are no more extravagant gestures from your owner. In fact, the entire doghouse is now bargain basement central. But just because the consumer goods have fallen off the scale doesn't mean the love has. Enjoy what you can.





Leo

Your biggest achievements to date have had to do with willpower and creativity. You'll accomplish something completely out of the box today. You'll know how unusual it is by the look on your owner's face.



Virgo

Don't brag, because another dog is looking for excuses to take you down a few pegs. Don't give them the ammunition they're looking for. Keep your virtues to yourself.





Libra

The details are hardly petty, and they're what you're preoccupied with today. Like a fine wine, the age of your chew toys may be just right. Then again, they could be past their prime. Way past. Look at the tiniest of clues.





Scorpio

It goes without saying you'd eat as many biscuits as you were given, but don't ask for more. No one is getting raises these days, not even dogs. Be happy when you're tossed a bone.





Sagittarius

Who says a dog can't smile? Good luck has your mouth moving up at either end, if ever so slightly. If abundance can do this to your expression, imagine what a sense of humor can do. Give it a whirl.





Capricorn

The worst is brought out into the open at the dog park. There has to be one day per year like this, and this is the one. Laying low won't help you. You'll just have to endure.





Aquarius

Sudden changes knock you off your paws, even ones that are for the best. Don't let yourself hope for things to remain the same just to avoid them, though. In your case, getting back up is more than worth the effort.





Pisces

You have an opinion on everything today, and you just can't help but express yourself. But too much barking isn't good for any dog, not even you. Stop yourself before your owner does it for you.



