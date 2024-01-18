Your Daily DogScope for January 18, 2024





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You can sense your human needs an emotional outlet. Exercise, it goes without saying, is the best remedy for feeling bottled up as far as you're concerned, but they might settle for talking. If so, give them the peace they need.





Taurus

The strange rituals of your humans will never make sense to you. Socializing over food is just one of them. But as long as they're content, you are too. Enjoy being under the table.





Gemini

It's usually easy to read your human, but today their thoughts aren't clear to you, much less their motivations. All you have to do is tag along, even if you have no idea where you're going or why.





Cancer

Ask and ye shall receive. If it never occurred to you to beg for more than one biscuit, then start begging. You could double your fun in every session with just a bit more effort.





Leo

You have all week to think deep doggy thoughts. Today you prefer to keep too busy for much intellectualizing. But on the off chance you find yourself with extra time on your paws, you know just how to spend it.



Virgo

When your owner is being social, you get to be social, too. Enjoy whatever type of gathering they organize today, from family reunions to casual get together with friends.





Libra

Spending time with friends and family is what the day is all about. For you, packmates definitely fall into that category. Make sure you get at least some time at the dog park, either with your humans or on your own.





Scorpio

Your dreams are calling to you. Let yourself get swept away by them, especially if your owner is preoccupied with something else. The longer their deep conversations, the longer your reverie.





Sagittarius

You and your owner can't get in sync today. But you can still have fun together, as long as you both know how to be flexible. That means following your mood is out of the question.





Capricorn

Home is the one place you want to stay the same. But while there are many changes taking place in the doghouse, focus on the things that are constant. Your basket comes to mind.





Aquarius

Is it true that exercise can cure all ills? You and your humans are about to find out. Stop thinking about whether or not it will work and dive right in.





Pisces

Your owner needs some entertaining to lift them out of a funk. You can't offer them poetry but you can still put on a pretty good show. Start hamming it up early in the day.



