Your Daily DogScope for January 15, 2024





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Your chew toys are starting to look like antiques. Don't expect any new ones anytime soon, though. Try to do what you do best: focusing on what has real value in life, because that's all you can count on for a while.





Taurus

When your owner feels good, you feel good. And when they feel great, you are filled with intense energy. Finding a way to burn it off is your trick of the day. Get to work on it early.





Gemini

Role playing is meaningful to dogs, but stories, on the other hand, are just a bunch of chatter. Stick to the physical kind of fiction today. You'll be getting your artistic side out for a stretch and having fun while you're at it.





Cancer

You know you can charm one or two humans, and you've always planned on trying for a record. Today is your chance to follow through. With a dinner party or even just a picnic on the schedule, you'll have plenty of chances to try.





Leo

The authority figures in your pack are getting a bit too egotistical for anyone's good, and that might mean you. If you're the alpha, it's time to tone down your attitude and lead with a gentle paw.



Virgo

You have plenty of time for soul searching today. In fact, that's about all you'll be doing. The upside is, you'll actually come to an important realization, about begging or walking or even simply loving.





Libra

Companions of all breeds living together under one roof -- your doghouse is a beautiful thing. So when one of you decides to disrupt the ease you're so accustomed to, it's time to do something about it. Sweetly, of course.





Scorpio

The growling and nipping -- it's all sport, until it's suddenly serious. That turning point comes in a flash, so be ready for it today. Don't miss its telltale signs in your haste to have fun.





Sagittarius

Stay off the couch? You're happy to oblige. No trash? No problem. But when it comes to skipping or shortening your walks, you have to put your paw down. Being of service is a two-way street.





Capricorn

You consider yourself faithful, even when you're racing off after some long-gone rabbit. Your human doesn't see it that way. Try to stick right by their side on your walks today, if only for the show of fidelity.





Aquarius

Stories from the past have a way of getting dull but you'll hear one that's riveting today. Whether you're not the first house pet of all time or it's some other change to your way of looking at life, you'll be anything but bored.





Pisces

Smells are to you what words are to your owner. Some are like poetry, like the smell of a good meal, and some are, well, fighting words. Unfortunately your human is clueless when it comes to realizing they are mightier than the sword.



