Your Daily DogScope for January 12, 2024

Aries

You've had enough spontaneity to last for a few days, but you'll get more today, like it or not. You have to be impulsive if you want to experience anything remotely resembling excitement.





Taurus

You're being goaded and pulled but not by the other end of the leash. This time it's your inner demons that won't let you settle into the right pace. Try not to let your aggravation show.





Gemini

You would gladly take your owner's advice, if only you had any idea what it was. As it is, you'll have to settle for feedback from packmates instead. It may not be as sound, but it's all you have to go on today.





Cancer

Someone is suspicious of your conclusions. What they don't understand is that reason and contemplation have nothing to do with it. You always bark before you think. In fact, it's all one big gut reaction.





Leo

Learning doesn't have to happen only when your human is there to teach you a lesson. You can pick up a few new tricks all by yourself. Enjoy figuring things out on your own.



Virgo

Does being one-up give you a sense of purpose? Then spend some time being the underdog for a change. It will do your character a world of good, especially since you know it's temporary.





Libra

You live for relationships. So when it's just you in the doghouse, your heart just about breaks. But you'll learn it doesn't have to be so awful. The ability to have a great day rests within.





Scorpio

You and your human are from the same planet, and it's not the same one everyone around you is from. Finding another being who lives as selflessly as you do is like finding a needle in a haystack. Sit back and count your blessings.





Sagittarius

You'll have to come up with your own childish games today, because none of the genuine articles are around to keep you entertained. Luckily, you have enough creativity to pull it off.





Capricorn

Your owner has their responsibilities, and you have yours. It's the 'and never the twain shall meet' part that makes you want to throw your head back and howl. Never fear, you'll get to cross paths today in an unusual way.





Aquarius

You won't discover anything truly amazing, like electricity, but you will stumble across an interesting and even useful pattern. Yes, there is a method to your owner's madness after all. Surprise.





Pisces

Don't pretend you're hidden from view, unless your plan is to hide in plain sight. You're not even close to being camouflaged. In fact, even the cat would have no trouble picking you out in a crowd.



