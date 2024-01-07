Your Daily DogScope for January 07, 2024





Aries

Your owner is caught up in visions of the future again. Humans call this ambition. Don't worry. As preoccupied as they are with them, you're in each and every one.





Taurus

Should you play it cool or bark your head off? Raise your fur or simply submit? These and more are the issues facing you today, and that's just your morning walk. The response you choose is up to your inner power struggle.





Gemini

Your owner is your best friend, until they want to do something like give you a bath. Then, suddenly, they're foreign to you. It's one of those days when you'll wonder who you're sharing the doghouse with.





Cancer

It's a good thing your humans are as cool and aloof as they are. You'd be in a lot of trouble if there were two hotheads on the leash instead of just one. You'll see first hand why it pays to be intellectual rather than emotional sometimes.





Leo

Being alpha is more than just having adoring minions. You need to come up with some clever solutions to dog park problems today. Be open minded enough to figure out a new approach.



Virgo

Keep one step ahead of your humans. Why be a creature of habit? Do things a little bit differently today, just to throw them off. You can always go back to your regular way of doing things tomorrow.





Libra

You should make hay while the sun shines. You're getting along well with everyone today, man and beast alike. Use that to move up a few rungs on the ladder, at the dog park and in the doghouse.





Scorpio

Some treat you as if you are the bottom of the food chain, but you beg to differ. Problems with human relatives shouldn't translate into problems for you. Unexpected outbursts are especially unappreciated.





Sagittarius

It's not a great day to interact with strangers. You won't impress them no matter how hard you try, and you're apt to annoy them. Don't bother trying to connect.





Capricorn

At least you can go to sleep with a clear conscience. Scheming doesn't even enter your mind. There's only one way to get what you want, and that's begging. If a human thinks otherwise, that's a reflection on them.





Aquarius

Why settle for a dull day when you can have a great one? The way to jazz things up is in your paws. Instigating a minor change is all it takes to generate a lot of excitement in the doghouse.





Pisces

Be open to change, because it's coming with or without your consent. It may be as simple as a new blanket or as complex as a new doghouse. Whatever it is, embrace it.



