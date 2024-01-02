Your Daily DogScope for January 02, 2024





Aries

Ennui is getting the best of you. It's time for a hair off the tail of the dog that bit you, or more accurately, who didn't bother to. Yep, it's back to the dog park today, for more of the same. It's on you to stir things up.





Taurus

Your owner is like an open book. You already know to give them a wide berth when their mind is on financial matters, but now you have to be careful of other topics, too. Use your intuition to find out which ones.





Gemini

You and your human aren't acting as partners yet. You'll be waiting quite a while if you're waiting for them to get onboard with taking the relationship to that deeper level, though. In fact, they don't even know what they're missing. Start giving them hints.





Cancer

Even you have your limits. If you're starting to feel like a service dog, then you need to do a few things for yourself today. Don't waste time feeling torn over it, either. Just indulge.





Leo

If you spend all day being bothered by petty issues, then you'll miss the really important ones. The last thing you want is to leave the door wide open for uninvited guests to walk right in. Don't sweat the small stuff.



Virgo

You're so sick of reaching the end of the leash that you're almost willing to stop trying. Before you forget about it altogether, force yourself to see things from your owner's point of view. You may be enlightened by the experience.





Libra

You're always exploring new ways to get through to your owner, and today you hit the nail on the head. You're expressive in just the right way to get the biscuits delivered. Enjoy.





Scorpio

Other dogs may lead you further away from your human than you should safely be. If you find you're not on a physical leash, put yourself on a psychological one, just to be cautious.





Sagittarius

Bored with the same old, same old? Nothing unexpected is ever going to happen if you stay in the doghouse. What's called for is a bit of courage and some exploration. Make today the day.





Capricorn

You might not be the biggest dog in the park, but it's not idealistic to imagine yourself as alpha. The best way to get there is with discipline and a good plan, not muscle.





Aquarius

Stay organized! Flitting from one group of dogs to another may seem like the best way to gather information, but you're actually better off staying put. Let them come to you for a change.





Pisces

Nothing is absolute when it comes to humans. Your owner is going to have different opinions depending on how the question is framed. If you want to get the longest possible walk, it's up to you to ask for it in just the right way.



