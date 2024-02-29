Your Daily DogScope for February 29, 2024





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Your owner is ready for a lazy day while you're raring to go. You need to slow down for a while just to give them a chance to rest. Then demand a bit of compromise in your direction.





Taurus

Your owner is fed up with your park-time antics. That's okay. You don't mind being grounded if the doghouse is filled with humans. Enjoy getting your sillies out at home instead.





Gemini

Keep your paw on the undercurrents. In many ways, they're more important than what's going on above the surface. Just which member of your pack has the hidden agenda is the most shocking tidbit of the day.





Cancer

Things on your schedule don't have to be extreme. You can have a good day just laying around in the sun. Consider it a way of balancing out the craziness of the rest of the week.





Leo

You have a strong idea of what's being hidden from you. Your humans may think they're being too clever by far, but the nose knows. Don't give up until you get your share.



Do your stars align? Find out your Compatibility Score and reveal the truth!





Virgo

You'll have a good day as long as you keep your ambitions realistic. A long hike might not be in the cards, but then again, a good dose of table scraps just might make up for it.





Libra

When your owner feels weird, so do you. You're picking up some vibes that you haven't had to deal with. But don't worry, they're not about you. They have to do with issues so old you weren't even in the doghouse yet.





Scorpio

You and your human have the whole day to work together. Even if you're just hanging out by their ankles, you're participating in their projects by contributing some good company.





Sagittarius

When you want lunch, do what you're used to: going after it in a direct manner. Your humans will be shocked to see what you resort to when they're not around. That might just improve your menu.





Capricorn

You finally get to find out who has more stamina, you or your owner. You get a walk so long it goes from fun to a test of endurance. Be glad you have a comfortable basket waiting for you.





Aquarius

There are more dogs at the dog park than usual and that means more humans to go with them. It's always the releasing end of the leash that causes the most problems. Sigh.





Pisces

You don't have to go to great lengths to please your humans. You're helping them just by taking it easy today. Enjoy the slow pace of a day together in the doghouse.



Are you meant to be? Find out with our Love Compatibility Report!