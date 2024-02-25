Your Daily DogScope for February 25, 2024





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Being independent has its drawbacks and its advantages. You're feeling all of the advantages today. Not being tied to the leash is crucial to indulge your need to explore on your own.





Taurus

Every dog has its day. And every jingle, sadly, isn't the sound of dog tags or car keys. You'll have plenty of time to wax philosophical about these and other issues. Make the most of it.





Gemini

Don't despair if you spend most of the day at home. You can have fun with your packmates if you can compress all your fun into the short amount of time you have with them. That just makes for good time extremes.





Cancer

Letting all of your energy flow out of you and to your owner usually isn't a problem. But you're feeling selfish today. Keeping it all to yourself is fine, if only for one day, max.





Leo

The most petty of human actions can set you off today. You won't hesitate to speak your mind, and you won't mince words, either. Just be prepared for the short leash that follows your lecture.



Virgo

Where you usually pull ahead on the leash, today you're just saying, ah, forget it. You can't even force yourself to get excited about the dog park. A long day in the basket is what the doctor ordered.





Libra

You have no interest in being intellectual. You're all about feelings instead. But it pays to think today, especially when it comes to finding just the right way to express yourself.





Scorpio

Getting caught up in the moment can be dangerous, depending on the crowd you're running with. You'll be led along by other dogs, but luckily for you, they're the right kind of dogs.





Sagittarius

You're not the type to sit back and observe. You like to dive right in and participate. That's the kind of behavior that takes certain humans by surprise, though. Try to show some restraint.





Capricorn

The day won't go by with unconscious speed, that much you can be sure of. But if you try to structure your time, it will go by a bit faster. Sooner or later, though, your beloved will walk in the door.





Aquarius

You'll learn something new about yourself. If you weren't aware that you could think a problem through, you'll find out today. You'll finally come up with a good way to handle a daily problem, like the mail or the cat.





Pisces

No one is on the same page. If you have three dogs in the doghouse, you'll have three different opinions. From which toy to chew to what route to take, prepare for a long dissection of the issues.



