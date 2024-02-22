Your Daily DogScope for February 22, 2024





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You put your selfishness on hold. Today you deserve a walk, sooner and longer than usual. You can demand it, or you can be your charming old self to get it. You know which one to choose.





Taurus

You may have extra time on your paws that takes you by surprise. Don't dwell on your owner's poor choices. Just get to work figuring out the best way to make your day as free of boredom as possible.





Gemini

With all the action in your day, it's hard to imagine you'll have anything but fun. Enjoy it while it lasts because today is the busiest you'll have for a while. Put some of your experiences in your mental bank.





Cancer

There are plenty of opportunities to fit some fun into just about every scenario in your day, even if your owners don't agree. From vacuuming to napping, there's just no way to avoid you.





Leo

You love your owners, but watching them have fun isn't your idea of a good time. Either insist on joining in or slip out the backdoor and find some on your own. Your canine friendships are just one possibility.



Virgo

The look in your owner's eyes tells you they're trying to convey something deep and meaningful, but unless it involves a biscuit, you're just plain clueless. The real value is simply in the exchange itself anyway.





Libra

The day has the right balance of freedom from unwelcome eyes and attention from others. If you have the wrong kind of neighbors, they're either out of town or too busy to care for a change.





Scorpio

Sometimes pulling on the leash feels like your birthright, but today letting your owner be in charge is the easiest solution. You'll get further and feel better if you just give in.





Sagittarius

You can have a great time doing just about anything, and all the plans in the world won't make things any better than they already are. Your owner, though, needs to have everything thought out first. Allow them the preparation time they need.





Capricorn

Your owner isn't open to any suggestions, so don't try to initiate some great new walking plan or menu. No matter how much energy you focus on it, the answer will still be no. Save your energy for something more productive instead.





Aquarius

Cultural issues are hard to put your paw on. You just don't see eye to eye with another dog. It's hard to tell whether the problem is with the dog, the dog's family, you, or your family. Whatever the source, be tolerant.





Pisces

Not sure why you're not getting the best biscuits anymore? Face it, part of your routine could use a bit of improvement. It's the perfect day to brush up on the basics as well as add a few new twists to your repertoire.



