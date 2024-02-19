Your Daily DogScope for February 19, 2024





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You may think the ultimate goal is getting to the dog park, but actually the path along the way is much more interesting. Take your time getting there, and with everything else you do today.





Taurus

Fun and affection are your constant companions today. There's no one you can't win over or keep amused. While you're at it, throw in some courtship. You might as well -- you're on a roll.





Gemini

If you want beef, why settle for fish? Your humans can't read your mind. From the route of your morning walk to whether or not you sleep at the foot of the bed, make sure your preferences are crystal clear.





Cancer

Being analytical is not in your nature, and yet you need to start putting two and two together. Use your animal instincts to figure out which dogs to avoid and your brain to decide which situations to steer clear of.





Leo

If your nemesis seems eerily calm, be worried. Their actions get thriftier and thriftier as they reassess their strategy. From the mailman to the competition at the dog park, be worried.



Get even more insights for the month ahead with your premium Monthly Horoscope.





Virgo

By this day of the day, your owner's organization starts to slowly fall apart. It makes sense that the less attention they pay to staying on track, the longer your walks get. Enjoy!





Libra

It seems as if there is a lack of motivation on your human's part. If they have no nagging voice in their head telling them to take you out, you're more than happy to do the job yourself. Anything worth doing is worth doing well.





Scorpio

Whether you're spreading secrets or trying to keep them, the effort is all about doing your favorite pooch a favor. But some things are frankly out of your paws. The rest of the pack has already heard the news.





Sagittarius

Some rules you can live with, others you can see the point of but don't enjoy, and still others drive you crazy. It's the third kind you'll be forced to submit to today. Your best approach is to sigh and endure.





Capricorn

There's no better way to spend the day than examining each and every blade of grass. You get to do all the required research and then some. Keep your nose to the ground and a lot will be discovered.





Aquarius

Nothing says that once you join a pack you must stay there forever, but it still makes sense not to do it lightly. Do your due diligence and do it well. Look beyond the surface details of each and every dog.





Pisces

When it comes to a good romp at the park, does it really matter who you're racing with? Apparently not. You'll be kicking up some dust with total strangers, and loving it.



Looking for a better romance? Find the empowerment you need with our Karma Love Report. 💞