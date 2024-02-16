Your Daily DogScope for February 16, 2024





Aries

Suppression has a bad rap. Getting all the emotions of the day swept into the corner of your heart is not actually such a bad idea. You'll have time in your basket to do nothing else but.





Taurus

Not all dogs are as intuitive as you are. If you think sending vibes out to the pack is enough, think again. You won't necessarily get a good response back from others until you do something obvious, like raise your fur, growl, or wag your tail.





Gemini

Your owner's finances are having a happy effect on you. The tighter they get with money, the more delicious your chew toys are allowed to become. You're working them into just the right state with no replacements in sight. Enjoy.





Cancer

You're trying to move up in your pack but you're just not getting anywhere. Even if you doubled your efforts, you'd just go that much further to one side or another. You might as well just relax.





Leo

Your owner has a lot of persistence, but it looks as if you've finally worn them down. They're giving up on teaching you an old trick and trying some new action instead. Do you really want to give them the same blank look this time around? Pretend to try, at the very least.



Virgo

Some days you resent having to spend time with people instead of dogs, and other times you're energized by the experience. Today you won't have to go from one extreme to the other. You'll have the doghouse all to yourself, a pleasure in and of itself every once in a while.





Libra

It's hard to submit to the groomer. But if it's of any help at all, think of it as doing your human family a favor. Admit it, there's nothing you love more than lending a helping paw. Consider it your way of beautifying their surroundings.





Scorpio

You can only control your humans so much. The sooner you accept that, the happier you'll be. And it works both ways, if that's any consolation. The power of the leash is but an illusion.





Sagittarius

It's harder to be flexible today than usual. When you have a lot of energy, the last thing you want to is walk at a snail's pace to accommodate your owner. Slip your collar and follow your mood.





Capricorn

You need a change of scenery right when you're expected to spend the day at home, and by yourself at that. If you really decide you just must be somewhere else, you can find a way to make it happen. Be sure you leave a trail of breadcrumbs.





Aquarius

Your owner likes to pretend all the details are getting in the way of exercising, but you know that's just an excuse. Show them exactly how to overcome them and get out the door, today and every day.





Pisces

You spend a lot of time in your basket, but you won't mind at all. The reason isn't such a big mystery: your dreams are pretty entertaining today. Enjoy the twitching and kicking.



