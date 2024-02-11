Your Daily DogScope for February 11, 2024





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You're making an effort to learn patience, but it's slow going. Dig in your paws and persevere. You'll know your hard work has paid off the day your owner's return catches you by surprise.





Taurus

Always prepare for love, never rejection. When you meet a new human, don't hold back. Be your most cuddly, affectionate self with some exuberance thrown in for good measure. You'll be left feeling good even if the humans aren't.





Gemini

If only these walls could talk -- or these dogs, for that matter. When it comes to your neighbors, you are a veritable treasure trove of facts. All that information will remain safely trapped inside you forever, so consider it your pearl or your hidden strength.





Cancer

When it comes to begging at a family function, don't settle for the regular old sit and stare. Come up with something original. You can do no wrong, so don't hold back. The crazier the idea, the better the biscuit.





Leo

You usually you don't have much of an ego issue, but today you're one of the biggest showoffs at the dog park. Your vanity and pride are hard to ignore. Don't overindulge or you risk too much of the wrong kind of attention.



Need a quick answer? Yes/No Tarot will offer guidance right now!





Virgo

Life is more confusing than it needs to be. Or is it you that's too complicated? You can figure yourself out if you try. Start by doing some naval gazing, then get a bit deeper with every nap. Before you know it, you've achieved self awareness. Good dog.





Libra

When is a walk in the park not like a walk in the park? When there are mean mutts in your path. Navigating your way around the junkyard dogs isn't going to work today, but you can still avoid an all-out dogfight with a dose of diplomacy.





Scorpio

Absolutely nothing can create discord in your day. It's no contest, you're the coolest member of your pack, paws down. Even the most abrasive of dogs can't get a rise out of you. Your comeback of the day is to do your worst.





Sagittarius

The word 'mundane' is not even in your vocabulary. You don't need anything big or exciting to keep you amused. An ant on the sidewalk can be hours of fun. Enjoy the small details.





Capricorn

It's all good, as they say. Life is a pleasure no matter which way you slice it, from the extras to the basics. You don't need discipline, good behavior or even a long leash to have fun. Enjoy.





Aquarius

You'll see an old relative who has been through so many changes you can hardly recognize them. You usually count on more than your eyes but they even seem different on the inside. Start looking for their old, lovable peculiarities.





Pisces

Who can resist your loving eyes or your silky soft ears? Are you not the stuff of poetry? It's true, you are, but this good dinner is being prepared for someone else. Your reservations are for under the table.



Need guidance? Your Numerology Reading is a mystic cheat-sheet to living your full potential.