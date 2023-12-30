Your Daily DogScope for December 30, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Your owner's subliminal heavy business won't stay sunk. You're much quicker than they are to notice the signs. Put extra attention into guarding both their castle and their emotions.





Taurus

If the dog park were holding a popularity contest, you'd win paws down, at least for now. But these things are fleeting at best. Enjoy feeling like Best In Show if only for the day.





Gemini

When your owner goes slower than usual, they're not being willful. That's reading your own behavior into theirs. What they're doing is much more intellectual. Allow them the time they need to think.





Cancer

Your fur is up. With all the upheaval in the doghouse, your human is in no position to be making any commitments. Don't let them sign on the dotted line. Drag them away the moment you see the pen.





Leo

Watch for plotters around your owner. Not because there are any, but because you have nothing better to do. If other humans wonder why they're getting such close scrutiny, well, keep that bit of information to yourself.



Virgo

Your human is just as restless as you are for a change. That means that either the weather is changing or you're in for one long walk. Do more than hope it's the latter.





Libra

Your owner may be going through a lot of other changes, but one thing that remains constant is you. No one is asking you to go down with the ship, but make it clear you would if you could. That thought alone will keep your doghouse afloat.





Scorpio

If your human has gone through a long, dull period, then their old energy is finally back. It's a slow rebirth. They may not radiate power or confidence just yet, but you can see the first rays of it from behind the clouds.





Sagittarius

Your owner wakes up moody and slow, but that doesn't mean they'll stay that way. Getting up on the wrong side of bed is no excuse for skipping the morning walk, dreams or no dreams. Make the day start with a bang.





Capricorn

You're detached but only because there's so much you can't understand. But objective? Impossible. Your owner is the best, paws down, and power and prestige have nothing to do with it.





Aquarius

You don't consider yourself an audience, but your owner seems to. When they say the need to be alone, that means you're in the doghouse, literally. Don't worry. Their need for privacy is fleeting.





Pisces

Everyone wants to give your human something these days. Are they gifts or loans? You have a hunch, but until you're sure, don't let any of it in the doghouse.



