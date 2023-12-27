Your Daily DogScope for December 27, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

It's been a long week and you're in a big hurry to get out the door first thing in the morning. The only problem is, your owner has the opposite reaction to the same long week. Be prepared to take your time.





Taurus

Affection is all fine and well, but you need fun. Sitting on the couch can be cozy as long as you don't let you owner start thinking you're both turning into spuds. Anything short of the dog run and they're fried.





Gemini

Busybodies are giving your humans advice again, but exactly what they're saying is Greek to you. What you do understand it that they have no business in your doghouse. Make it clear they're unwelcome.





Cancer

What's going on in the doghouse? Your owner should be connecting with other humans but they're cleaning up instead. So dragging them out isn't strictly selfish, as long as you give them a long enough leash to chat along the way.





Leo

It makes you sad to see your owner so introverted. Money issues dominate their thoughts again. Once they draw up a new strategy or plan, though, you can count on a bit of free time with you. Be a shining example of what has real value.



Virgo

You're starting to understanding what's been going on around the doghouse, though your grasp of the situation is fleeting. During the moments when it makes sense, give your human all the sympathy you can muster.





Libra

You love nothing more than a meticulous fact-finding mission. Don't hold a grudge if your human doesn't have the patience for that kind of walk today. You won't have time to sniff out too many details.





Scorpio

You live to do favors for your friends but your packmates are nowhere to be found today. Just where they are is a neighborhood secret. You'll have to settle for your humans instead.





Sagittarius

It's hard to deal with your human today. For some reason, you don't want anyone to have authority over you, not even your owner. Allow yourself to slip the collar rather than be driven crazy by it.





Capricorn

Even if you're stuck in the yard, you can still get a lot accomplished. There are holes to dig, bones to uncover and neighbors to scare off. Don't for a second consider yourself grounded.





Aquarius

It may feel like you and your owner have two separate game plans but look beneath the surface. Your hidden agendas match up quite nicely. Focus on all the goals you have in common.





Pisces

You're spending the day mulling over all of your most important relationships. Who are your packmates, really? And exactly who are these humans who share your doghouse? Stop your own projections if you want to see.



