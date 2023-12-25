Your Daily DogScope for December 25, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

There's not much romance in your day, but there is plenty of love. That, combined with exercise and some good chow, makes for the right equation. The romance part, actually, is only a big zero to you anyway.





Taurus

Arrogant dogs, righteous dogs, yappy dogs -- you're tolerant of them all today. In fact, you're tolerant to a fault. Don't forget it's your job to protect your owner from the more annoying of the bunch.





Gemini

You won't see your ideas put into action unless you express them effectively. Sitting around waiting for a walk won't do the trick. Start subtly and ratchet up the message until it gets through.





Cancer

You don't need anything extravagant from your owner, just their time and attention will do, but you won't turn it down, either. You'll get something out of the ordinary as a token of their appreciation. Enjoy.





Leo

You already know the warm feelings in the doghouse are coming from your heart, but did you know they're also radiating from your humans? All of it combined is something quite magnificent today.



Virgo

It's a good idea not to be too rigid, simply because you have no control over the plans for the day. Try to go with the flow wherever you don't have a paw in things.





Libra

You get to be the alpha for some reason. Don't wonder why others look to you for answers, just jump into the role. Who knows when you'll get to play the dominant pooch again.





Scorpio

Your owner is feeling stressed. You can almost smell it. If you can, can others? Humans, not very likely. But be overly protective when you're walking by other dogs.





Sagittarius

You're becoming a bit of a sourpuss. Put some humor back in your outlook. Life is a journey, and you have the best companion you could ask for going along with you. How's that for a positive spin on life in the doghouse?





Capricorn

Just because your owner has a bad day doesn't mean you have to. But you will, just because you're that kind of dog. You might not understand their business problems but you totally get their feelings about them.





Aquarius

You may look like an average dog, but to your human you are truly extraordinary. Bask in the attention and downright awe you're given by those who know you today and ignore being ignored by strangers.





Pisces

Your owner's health is the one drama you don't mind getting roped into, for obvious reasons. They need to shed a few pounds and you get to enjoy the side effects. Have a long walk.



