Your Daily DogScope for December 24, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You need more physical exercise than you're getting. Right about now, you're ready to combust instantaneously. This is the worst day of the week for both you and your human. Remember that it's easier from here.





Taurus

You're not in the mood for any power struggles today. You're willing to let your owner lead you anywhere. In fact, you're almost willing to be led along by the nose. You should expect some extra biscuits for your good attitude.





Gemini

You're opinionated about everything to do with the mail, from the time it arrives, to where it's delivered. But that's the only thing you care enough to debate one way or the other. Nothing else is worth interrupting your sleep over.





Cancer

You're thinking about your owner all day. And what better subject is there? The build up is intense, so when the big moment arrives, give them the extravagant greeting both of you deserve.





Leo

Your owner leaves looking defeated and returns looking radiant. What could have happened in the middle of the day? It may be above your head, but you can still enjoy their newfound confidence and warmth.



Virgo

You need to lay low. Just the mail being delivered is too much action for you. When it comes to rules to live by, staying in your basket is a good one. You can't be too rigid about it today.





Libra

You hope you can be with your owner, you wish you can be with your friends, and you yearn to be with your chow. But for the most part, it's just you and your basket. Sigh.





Scorpio

You need a challenge. Make it earning an extra biscuit or some lavish praise from your owner. Just how you go about it is up to you, as long as you don't ask outright.





Sagittarius

You're in the mood for biscuits. What kind of mood is your human feeling? Whether your owner is feeling generous or stingy shouldn't matter so much as how well you do what you're told. Be good.





Capricorn

It is and it isn't an easy day. On the one hand, you spend most of your time in your basket. And on the other, that's hard work for you. The trick is in handling how you feel.





Aquarius

Things don't change overnight, or so the saying goes. But if you try a new training technique, the results will be extraordinary. You'll have your owner letting you eat out his hand in no time.





Pisces

All the drama is unleashed today, pun intended. If you don't want to get caught up in more than your fair share of it, then avoid other dogs altogether. Your boss will love you for it.



