Your Daily DogScope for December 19, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Being agreeable gets you biscuits but you have more important things on your mind. When the wrong person enters the doghouse, it's time to be a bit more forceful than you're used to, with or without a reward.





Taurus

Loyal you are, but practical? Not so much. You want to do the impossible today, but with your stubborn attitude you just might get your way. Focus on your human.





Gemini

Your qualities of deep focus come in handy one more day. Tomorrow you'll be active, but for now, those birds, those cars, those neighbors -- anything that crosses before the plate-glass window should hold your attention.





Cancer

Biscuits are nice but tidbits are even better. You already know how to charm your human, but has it occurred to you that you shouldn't stop there? You can work a dinner party like a snake oil salesman today.





Leo

The day doesn't hold much for you but to wait for a sighting of your favorite celebrity. Beware of getting stuck between the mail and their arrival. That's when the doldrums really set in.



Make sure you're on the right path! Your Personalized Career Horoscope is waiting with answers for you.





Virgo

You'll experience something foreign without leaving the couch. Whether the mailman puts a biscuit through the slot or your owner comes home early or none of the above, the unfamiliar is enough to put a smile on a dog.





Libra

For once you don't have to pine for the park. If you don't make it there today it's just as well. The undercurrents are getting palpable and the beasts are about to pounce. Stay in your own doghouse instead.





Scorpio

You're always attached to your humans but today your feelings are especially intense. You don't want to let them out of your sight. Parting is such sweet sorrow, until you remember the trash.





Sagittarius

With nothing but time and kibble on your paws, it's easy to overeat. But do some gnawing instead. There's plenty to chew on, and most of it your owners won't even miss.





Capricorn

Perseverance is the name of the game when your owners are out and you are in. But it doesn't take any resolve or determination to make it through this day. With kids around, it's nothing but fun.





Aquarius

You've picked up a few eccentric habits. That's what happens when left to your own devices day after day. As soon as that changes, you can shake off your peculiarities like water.





Pisces

If you can't be out in the yard chasing some chickens, then do a bit of hen pecking the urban way. When your owners finally get home, insist on a good dinner or make sure they can't enjoy one without sharing.



Are you compatible? Reveal your Compatibility Score now!