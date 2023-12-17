Your Daily DogScope for December 17, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

It's a new day, but everything else associated with it is the same as always. You need to break out of the ordinary routine. If that means jumping the fence, then be the first one to give it an enthusiastic leap.





Taurus

You're suddenly in a big hurry, and the cause goes against all reason. But since when did reason motivate you? Indulge your new impulses. You can get back to your normal, slow nature tomorrow.





Gemini

Your hopes and wishes are driving you, and you won't listen to the advice of your packmates. You have to leave the rest of your buddies behind for the day. They should understand that a dog's got to do what a dog's got to do.





Cancer

With your good memory, earning biscuits should be easy. If it's not then something suspicious is going on. Try reacting to your owner's commands intellectually rather than emotionally.





Leo

Whether it's performing new tricks or old ones, chewing a T-bone or an old shoe, you know how to enjoy yourself. Your good attitude will rub off on the people you meet today, both dogs and humans.



Virgo

You're too high spirited to get along with other dogs. Avoid the dog park altogether, and beg to be walked on a short leash. If you need to get your ya-yas out, do it in your own backyard.





Libra

Being selfless is never a compromise when you love a human as much as you love your owner. But it's not all romance and biscuits in bed. You have business to take care of, and not even your owner should keep you from doing it.





Scorpio

You and your owner are more than connected by the hip. You're both receiving signals from the mother ship, or so it feels. Either that or you were born on the same foreign planet. Whatever its source, your oddball connection is front and center.





Sagittarius

Adults are great and all, but no one can match your energy the way children can. You'll have fun with their games today, and get a lot done while you're at it. Enjoy.





Capricorn

You can count on certain annoyances to arrive with regularity. The mail carrier bothers you like clockwork, and don't forget your owner's exit every morning. The real time to worry is when they stop.





Aquarius

Freedom can be found in unusual ways today. You may never get off the leash or slip your collar, but you'll be running free in other ways. It gets easier once you know how to look for it.





Pisces

You don't need a riddle to keep you busy today. What you need is an old-fashioned bone. You can beg for one, or you can help yourself while your owner is lost in the clouds. Your pick.



