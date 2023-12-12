Your Daily DogScope for December 12, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Is it true that a dog without a pack is like a fish without a bicycle? You don't want to find out. Start working toward organizing your own special group of dogs.





Taurus

Are all the dogs you meet acting weird or is it just you? Whatever it is, your fur us up from the moment you leave the doghouse until the minute you resettle in your basket. Try to avoid acting on it.





Gemini

You never know what the mood will be in the doghouse when you wake up. But whatever it is today, you can be sure it will be radically changed by tomorrow. For now, either endure or enjoy.





Cancer

Your owner may seem aloof but they are actually quite emotional about something. All the inner churning may be hidden from others but it is obvious to you, even if the source is over your head. Get to work.





Leo

The car, the basket, your owner's lap -- you're adaptable, and you have to be today. You're being taken along for a ride wherever your owners go. It's a dog's dream come true. Enjoy.



Virgo

Some people think you're being just plain critical every time you bark, but the fact is you're offering constructive criticism. The key is in the inflection. But those nuances are lost on some humans. Sigh.





Libra

Some days it takes more creativity than others to enjoy yourself. It's one of those days, but luckily you have an artistic spark to go with it. You definitely won't spend the day moping in your basket.





Scorpio

Are your humans' outbursts really out of the blue? If you give it just a little thought, you'll see they don't have to be as unexpected as they always seem to be. Spend some time analyzing the pattern.





Sagittarius

The way humans exchange ideas is drastically different from the way dogs do. Or is it? Once you recognize the pattern, you'll understand your owners that much better. Keep an open mind and look for clues.





Capricorn

It goes without saying that a walk is in your vision for the immediate future, but what else do you want? Goals don't come naturally to you, but try to think of something not already under your nose.





Aquarius

There is so much excitement in the doghouse it's hard to comprehend why your owners aren't feeling it. Sharing it doesn't seem to be doing the trick. Try to get through to them in a completely new way.





Pisces

It's hard to focus on your owner for a change. You're still as devoted as ever, but something else has your attention. Don't distress, you'll be riveted back to the proper subject in no time.



