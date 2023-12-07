Your Daily DogScope for December 07, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You're feeling too independent to be a good dog. Isn't it about time you had your day anyway? The mood you're in demands action, and now. Start exploring your options.





Taurus

One fight is all you need. Now that you're one of the initiated, you want to be extra careful of others, but don't avoid other dogs altogether. In some circles, you're wearing a badge of accomplishment.





Gemini

You need serious action, and not just a calm, sedate walk, either. Are you and your owner coming at this from the same angle? Take things to a deeper level, with or without your human.





Cancer

You can't help it, you want to do something completely selfish. If you can add 'for a change' to the end of that sentence, then go for it. But if it's nothing out of the ordinary, then try to be a good dog instead.





Leo

You're not the only one who's totally out there for a change. Your human is filled with the same kind of boundless energy that's usually unique to you. Enjoy how everything you do together is amplified.



Virgo

Some days your walks are a pleasure, and others they're more like family obligations. You're stuck taking some of the latter today. If you have a hard time with the slow pace, remember who's holding the leash.





Libra

Being expressive comes in handy for more reasons than one. Learn how to communicate your feelings with your owner and you could end up with anything from longer walks to biscuits in bed.





Scorpio

Being led along in the wrong direction is one of the risks you take whenever you agree to go out on a leash. Not that you have much of a choice in the matter, but try to exert some control over the route you take.





Sagittarius

Friendship is the name of the game. Or is it? Today just being scary comes in handy. Whether it's you, another dog or even your owner, someone gets their fur up today.





Capricorn

You can retrieve a ball with unconscious speed. In fact, you don't have to bother worrying about anyone else getting there before you. But keep the old hare and the tortoise tale in mind just for inspiration.





Aquarius

If you want new members to join your pack, then you're going about it the wrong way. Checking them out from head to tail is one thing, and raising your fur is another. Use a more welcoming expression.





Pisces

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and that goes for dogs, too. You usually have no hesitation about letting the world know yours. But think carefully before barking, even if your name is Lucky.



