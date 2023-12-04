Your Daily DogScope for December 04, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Your humans might not be as in touch with their emotions as you are. They're a bit slow figuring out what is making them uncomfortable. But you're a quick study, so make a certain guest feel less than welcome.





Taurus

Another dog and owner combo that's better than yours? Can it be? They seem to have a marriage made in heaven. But it's not without its tug of wars, just like yours with your human. Don't waste time feeling jealous.





Gemini

Don't let yourself be rushed along on your walk. Be willful if that's what it takes to keep the pace reasonable. The slower you go, the more information you can gather.





Cancer

Be careful. For all the times you longed for an intruder to scare off, today you get more than your fill of emotional intensity. In fact, by evening you'll actually look forward to curling up in your basket.





Leo

Everything you need to know isn't actually picked up on instantly today. You're good at reading things beneath the surface, but this message takes a bit of serious decoding to understand. And no, it doesn't involve biscuits.



Virgo

You're gnawing on a question today instead of a bone. It's the rare day when you feel like a bit of an intellectual. You're not a cat. Go ahead, think about whatever gets your curiosity going.





Libra

A human is doling out the material goods today, and it's not your human. But don't worry, you don't have to bother trying to get on their good side. They're feeling generous toward anyone walking on four legs.





Scorpio

The leash changes hands, so to speak. Your owner has a rebirth of sorts. It's your turn to wonder whether you can keep up with them for a change, so muster up all your high energy.





Sagittarius

Don't let feeling shy keep you in the doghouse. You need to spend time with your furry friends, even if you think you need to be alone. A romp at the dog run is just what your active subconscious needs.





Capricorn

You and your friends might not be the most organized pack of dogs there is, but that's what makes an outing so much fun today. No one is in charge and there's plenty of action at the dog run. Enjoy.





Aquarius

You've got more privacy than you need today. The only way to get any exposure is by barking at the window, and that's no fun. If you need to be social to feel useful, you'll have to wait until the end of the day.





Pisces

If only you were swimming with sharks, you'd be justified in doing some biting yourself. But you're not, you're on dry land, so keep things warm and fuzzy instead.



