Your Daily DogScope for December 01, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You've had an excellent couple of days with your favorite humans. Now it's time to let them out the door like the grown dog you are. Put all selfish impulses aside for another day.





Taurus

Your humans face the day as if their routine is more dull and boring than they can bear. You know just the way to add some excitement to the mix. Don't wait for the end of the day to let them in on your ideas.





Gemini

You don't have much opportunity to burn off your physical energy but with the right attitude, you can still have a good day. In fact, you can open the door to your own cage simply by being intellectual about your situation.





Cancer

Raising your fur or jumping into the mix is the last thing the doghouse needs. When things are going less than smoothly, staying active is the best reaction. Make sure your humans let you out at the first sign of tension.





Leo

The romance is back. You have no trouble sharing your overflowing feelings with your owner. But don't stop there. Your entire day is bursting with love, for everything from your chow to the chain-link fence. Express it.



Virgo

You're just not satisfied with what you have. Curb your consumer impulses. You may be tempted to beg, but borrowing or stealing should be out of the question.





Libra

It's not exactly a super day, but as long as you're not expecting a way to use up your high energy, you should find something to enjoy. The silence, the mailman, the silence -- appreciate the unique rhythm of your doghouse.





Scorpio

It's easy to give in to your owner, but the mail is a different breed of animal altogether. You just can't be passive about its arrival and you never will be. But go ahead and let your human have fun trying to talk you out of it.





Sagittarius

You've got to be with your packmates. Nothing will do but the love of your furry friends. Humans are fine for some of what you need, but be sure you make it to the dog park, one way or another.





Capricorn

Make investigating your terrain your biggest challenge of the day. Examine north, south, east and west, and all spots in between. What you uncover will be better than any bone.





Aquarius

The world outside your doghouse flap seems brand new. Just one peak reveals a bright landscape and a whole new culture. Is it you or reality that's different? Either way, strut right out and get acquainted.





Pisces

Your owner needs to find a balance between neglecting your walks and giving you plenty. But it falls on you to point out the right middle ground. Communicate it any way you can.



