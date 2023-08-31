Your Daily DogScope for August 31, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You and your owner are waiting for all of their hard work to pay off, but for different reasons. They may want the slow accumulation of possession to speed up to a quicker pace, while you're just biding your time until they're home with you for longer stretches. Keep twiddling your paws.





Taurus

Why are your owners so focused on finance and profit, when you already live in the lap of luxury? A doghouse, a basket, chow -- what more could they want? It's up to you to point out the more subtle signs of riches you pick up effortlessly.





Gemini

Patience is your hidden strength, but even yours is starting to wear thin. Have you tried all means of communication? If your human just isn't getting the hint, go for a bolder approach.





Cancer

The dinner party, your charming human, your place under the table -- it's all so familiar, and yet something is off and you can't quite put your paw on it. It's the day of the week, if that means anything to you. Since it doesn't, enjoy.





Leo

Your human is being very rigid lately. It's a response to stress. Things are either black or white, and that includes the right and wrong way to go for a walk and the right or wrong time to take it. Go ahead, let them be the big, bad authority.



Virgo

Hold onto your collar, because you're about to experience something completely foreign to you. You'll either get the biggest table scrap of your life or go for the world's longest walk, or something along those glorious lines. Let yourself get used to it.





Libra

You usually have to do your share of begging, but today you're like a food magnet. There seems to be plenty for you wherever you go. In fact, there's so much that for once you don't need to bother with acting possessive.





Scorpio

You may be in a hurry to get out the door, but in your haste, be sure to remember the basics. Don't stop being a good dog even for a moment, or tempers will flare.





Sagittarius

When it comes to the type of chow you prefer, your human usually has bigger fish to fry. But lately they've been focusing on all the smaller issues. Huh? Demand some attention to doggy details for a change.





Capricorn

When it comes to being a good, faithful dog, it doesn't pay to be economical. Spreading yourself too thin isn't an option. Pour it on as thickly as you think the situation calls for.





Aquarius

You put up with your owner's peculiarities, and it's only fair that they put up with yours. Unless it involves safety, the law or nasty odors, demand that your eccentricities be accepted.





Pisces

You could come up with the most beautiful of poetry and it would be wasted on your humans. Why? Simply because you can't hold a pen. Don't wait to be silenced yet again. Save it for those who understand your creativity.



