Your Daily DogScope for August 28, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You're developing a new attitude toward the world. You're still as ardent as ever -- when you want to be. Be discriminating. Save it for those humans and dogs who are truly deserving.





Taurus

You're feeling torn about most things. You just can't decide between rushing to the park and savoring every last scent along the way. And should you tear into the rawhide or chew it all day long? You have plenty to mull over today.





Gemini

You either know just how to communicate with your human or they know just how to read you. You may find out which of you is the one with all the talent today, if only because you try to get your point across with a new human.





Cancer

If you're only somewhat suspicious, then you need to go back to dog-training school. Friction is your first clue. You should be in a big hurry to figure out just how emotional you should get from there.





Leo

You used to think you could have a good time with anything but you'll finally come across a human who can make even fetch into a boring game. Don't waste you time. Just drop the ball somewhere where no one will ever find it.



Virgo

One good thing about being a dog is that no one expects you to share, especially other dogs. But do get ready to be circled, eyed and approached with caution. Just be sure to hold onto the goods.





Libra

Some things you just can't leave to your human to take care of. In fact, most things other than using the can opener. You'll have to deal with another dog or even another human, one on one.





Scorpio

One dog has a bone and another dog wants it. You and the other dog both know who's who. There's just no hiding that you're both out for gain, so don't waste time looking innocent.





Sagittarius

You can count on being puppy-like for most of your life. But your humans, on the other hand, have forgotten how to act childish. Give them a refresher course by playing plenty of fun games.





Capricorn

Why choose when you don't have to? Safety is your responsibility. But then again, so is love. Family and career keep you busy all day today, and that's just the way you like it.





Aquarius

Isn't it about time your owner practiced a bit of self sacrifice? You should be getting your cut of the dinner for a change, instead of just watching from the sidelines. It's the civilized thing to do.





Pisces

Some days you understand your owners almost without trying, but other days their commands come out like riddles. You just can't please the people today, so don't even bother trying.



