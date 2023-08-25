Your Daily DogScope for August 25, 2023





Aries

You know all about goals, even if you don't think about them in those terms. Want a biscuit? You know how to work for one. A walk? Start the stare. You get the general idea. Now make a list of all the things you want in your day and go about the business of getting them.





Taurus

Ignore dogs who are only trying to get a rise out of you. You'll recognize them if you pay attention. If their weirdness is out of place, then go around them in a wide circle.





Gemini

Just when you think you've seen it all, someone radically different will appear. Whether it's a long-lost relative or just a stranger at the park, show a bit of restraint.





Cancer

Your owner is learning to be flexible when it comes to spending, and you should be, too. For them that means not doing much of it, and for you it means accepting store brand chow. Enjoy working together on this one.





Leo

You can only be so adaptable. Beyond a certain point, it's up to your owner to come up with some good solutions. You're at the point, so dig in your paws.



Virgo

At least you're not kidding yourself about the point of all your barking. You're not interested in constructive criticism, only in complaining. Anyone who thinks you should be doing otherwise is just plain jealous.





Libra

It's just not a good day if you're not around other dogs. Even a dogfight is preferable to no dogs at all. With a bit of creativity, you can get yourself to the dog park, with or without your collar on.





Scorpio

You're used to being the loudest member of the doghouse. Your humans are the ones doing the exploding for a change. Unexpected outbursts have you both cowering under the furniture and looking at your owners with awe.





Sagittarius

If you keep an open mind, you'll see that strangers are not all bad. Barking has just made them look at you with anger and contempt. Approaching them calmly and quietly will change everything.





Capricorn

Changing your approach takes practice. Until you're good at your new routine, your numbers will be down. But once you perfect your show, get ready for the better biscuits. It's worth the rehearsal time.





Aquarius

With all the high energy you've been expending, your basket should be looking pretty attractive right about now. Curling up and napping is the definition of a great day.





Pisces

You're a sage without the ability to communicate your visions. If not being able to get them out makes your thoughts jumbled, then give yourself a break. Curl up in your basket like any other dog.



