Your Daily DogScope for August 23, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

You may think you and your packmates are all of one mind and vision, but you'd be surprised if you knew the reality of it. As long as you're all working together, it doesn't really matter. But when you all consider yourselves the shepherds, get ready for trouble.





Taurus

It's just another day in the life of a dog. That includes power struggles, in one form or another. That's noting outrageous for you, but it really rubs your human the wrong way. Try not to engage.





Gemini

No matter how different your owner appears, your opinion about them just isn't changeable. You may not like the way their hair looks, you may not like the way their clothes smell, but you'll always adore the real them.





Cancer

You and another dog are the perfect foils. You're the excitable, yappy type while they remain calm, cool and collected. Just who does what may surprise some humans, but in this case, size really doesn't matter.





Leo

Don't hang onto your owner so tightly. They need to get out the door, with or without your approval. Knowing they'll be back should be all you need to say a quick goodbye. You'll get plenty of practice.



What does your moon sign mean? Learn more about your emotional world with a Moon Sign Reading! 🌙





Virgo

You can teach an old dog new tricks, but it takes a little bit more work. You'll have to do some experimenting if you want to learn something new. Don't blow up the lab in the process.





Libra

What good is an intellectual connection if you're not smart about it? That buzzing feeling in your head is trying to tell you something, and it's about your human. Figure out what to do with the information.





Scorpio

Yes, it's your basket and your blanket, but you ultimately have no say in the matter, so you might as well be open to some changes. New isn't necessarily bad, although old is way better.





Sagittarius

You just can't impress some people, but that won't stop you from trying. It's not the sitting, staying or rolling over that really matters. What it really comes down to is whether they like dogs.





Capricorn

One good thing about routines is that they're nice and safe. You're less vulnerable to schemes if you stick to them. That's a lesson you need to teach your owner, and fast.





Aquarius

Excitement is in the air, much like every other day. But this time you can hardly keep up. Where's your usual high energy? Give yourself a break. Curling up in your basket should be your most strenuous ambition.





Pisces

Instant acceptance is unrealistic, but try to help your owner be open to gradual change. Lengthen the walk a bit here and a bit there. Before you know it, they'll be walking a mile without even knowing it.



Are you meant to be? Find out with our Love Compatibility Report!