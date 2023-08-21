Your Daily DogScope for August 21, 2023





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

If you can hardly stand to be walked on the leash, how would you handle it if you really needed to slow down? Keep pulling and you and your human will both find out. Play it safe instead.





Taurus

Your owner may be a preacher type of person but you know that you're really the shepherd and they're one of the flock. Just keep trying to rein them in, with or without their awareness.





Gemini

What's confusing to your owner is crystal clear to you. You live to sniff out hidden agendas, be they in other dogs or humans. You'll unearth quite a sparkling gem today.





Cancer

Humans have a little saying: if you're going to do something, you might as well do it right. Dogs have a different way of looking at it. If you're going to be sitting home alone, you might as well do something, whether it's right or wrong. Oops.





Leo

You know exactly what you want and will stop at nothing to get it. Self respect has nothing to do with it. While your ego might not be in the picture, making a good impression is still the best way to get the goods.



Virgo

Romance is irrelevant but other dogs aren't. Meeting new pooches is a healthy ambition, even if it is only just for fun. Find a creative way to get out the door.





Libra

When you feel out of sorts you look to your owner for reassurance. But what do you do when they're the ones feeling weird? You get to be the big, bad protector today, which is just what the therapist ordered for you both.





Scorpio

You and your owner have opposing ideas, from sun up to sun down. But luckily for both of you, you're like two peas in a pod once the sun sets. Until then, lay low.





Sagittarius

You'll eat something unusual, especially when you make your own lunch. That's what happens when left to your own devices, and not in the kitchen or pantry.





Capricorn

Impressing others is nice, but impressing your human is the ultimate. You'll get the praise and recognition you've been waiting for and then some. Enjoy the indulgence.





Aquarius

You're not sure why things are happening but that's nothing new. What is, is the subliminal baggage that's attached to the whole predicament. Whether it's suitcases or the smell of the vet, don't be too scared.





Pisces

You're used to having friends in high places but you're not used to being one. You get to be alpha, if only for the day. You'll be surprised at how easily you take to it.



