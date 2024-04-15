Your Daily DogScope for April 15, 2024





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

The last thing you want is conflict. You'll have to be extra cautious if you really want to avoid it. Rushing right into the dog park is definitely out of the question. Make a more cautious entrance instead.





Taurus

The day is all about courtship. You may not have an ulterior motive, but just going through the motions is fun for all involved. A platonic pooch pal is a thing of beauty.





Gemini

Even a psychic can only read thoughts, not send them. Don't expect your humans to know your every whim. On the other hand, some of your communication is hard to misinterpret and even harder to ignore. Stick to being blunt today.





Cancer

You don't need any fancy plans. The same old-fashioned kind of fun suits you, day after day after day. But your owner needs to spice things up every now and then and they're making plans. Don't worry, though, because you're included.





Leo

Don't be picky about who you play with. Doling out time with others won't keep it from going by. You might as well dive in and enjoy every second rather than sit back and be conservative with your actions.



Virgo

Things around the doghouse are in total disarray. Even you can't make sense of them. You won't be surprised when the vacuum cleaner is dragged out of the closet, but that doesn't mean you'll stick around for the punishment, either. Find a nice, quiet spot to hide out in.





Libra

It's a good day for spending time with other dogs. Or your owners or cats or kids. In other words, it's a day much like any other. You just can't get enough of good company, and it won't be hard to find, either. Enjoy.





Scorpio

It's no secret who your friends are. Nor your enemies, for that matter. If the dog park feels evenly divided between the two, then you need to reevaluate your feelings. No dog needs more than one or two foes at a time.





Sagittarius

Being led along by the nose is hard. Being led along by the leash is even harder. You want no part of any relationship in which you're not the ultimate authority. It's your yearly turn to be stubborn, so indulge.





Capricorn

You're being too literal. You're too busy sniffing the ground to look up for clues. Not everything you need to know is right under your nose, although it is hiding in plain sight.





Aquarius

Don't overlook an important detail, especially one you see every day. Even a key on a hook or your leash on a peg can give you valuable information if you're able to fit it into your daily equation.





Pisces

A situation seems unique to you, but actually it's no different than what you experience each and every day. Just as you would rush right out an open door without bothering to wonder what's on the other side, dive right in.



