Your Daily DogScope for April 12, 2024





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

It takes a bit of creativity to ensure a good day, but you already know you have that. Romancing your rubber newspaper and barking at phantom intruders is just how you stretch your muscles and get started.





Taurus

Keeping your feelings hidden and mysterious has its advantages. Strangers don't know if you're a good dog or a bad one. But for the humans who know and love you, your every emotion is communicated with or without your approval today.





Gemini

Other dogs can guard the castle and bristle at the mailman. You're too busy being off the hook to care. Your day involves nothing more than keeping yourself amused with simple pleasures. A tennis ball fits the bill.





Cancer

You don't need an extravagant doghouse to be happy. In fact, bigger isn't necessarily better in your eyes. The smaller the digs, the more time you spend in your human's company. Enjoy the close quarters.





Leo

You may not be one of the celebrities of the park, but that doesn't mean your presence isn't missed when you're away. You'll get a red carpet welcome when you see your friends again after the briefest of absences.



What do the planets say about your love life? Receive cosmic advice with your Daily Love Horoscope.





Virgo

People will have to put a lot of effort into it if they want you to be obedient. But don't worry, they will. The more overbearing in the doghouse decide to teach you a few tricks. The lesson will prove amusing, at least to you.





Libra

Getting the answers isn't always as much fun as asking the questions. You're hot on the trail of another canine mystery. Solving it would just end your fun, so string yourself along instead.





Scorpio

Your biggest challenge is doing what your owner says. Not for the obvious, day to day reasons, but because you just don't buy into the whole two legs good, four legs bad idea today. Remind yourself who brings home the biscuits.





Sagittarius

Your devotion pays off, even though that's not why you do it. Loving your human is its own reward, but the universe has other ideas for you. Enjoy the ultimate doggy bag.





Capricorn

If you're always on guard for problems with other dogs, then you're actually just assuring that you'll have them. Why bring out the worst in others? Assume each dog you meet is your future pack mate.





Aquarius

Some compromises are so easy you don't even know you're making them. When the day moves seamlessly from one activity to the next, it feels like you're getting your way even when you're not.





Pisces

You just can't mind your own business, so don't even try. If nature had meant you to then you wouldn't have been blessed with the ability to bark. Go ahead and let the world know exactly where you stand, on every subject.



What does the moon say about your emotional nature? Master your emotions with a Natal Moon Report!