Your Daily DogScope for April 07, 2024

Aries

You have a complicated concept to grapple with. The quicker you let your owner out the door, the quicker they'll return. It's a hard one to accept, but the sooner you do -- well, you get the rest.





Taurus

When wasting time is your only option, you'll do it to your utmost. Sleeping in your basket is just the tip of the iceberg. You'll be almost as good at it as the cat by the time your human returns.





Gemini

You're not as rusty as you think. All you need is some time with other dogs. A day at the park has you flirting with the best of them, so ham it up while you have the chance.





Cancer

Someone apparently never heard the sage advice to let sleeping dogs lie. You'll be yanked out of your reverie in a most unpleasant way. Luckily for both of you, you can retreat back into your shell after only a snarl and a snap.





Leo

Life can't be a big party every day or so your owner thinks. It's up to you to ask the obvious: why not? Your love of the daily dog park visits is rubbing off on the humans around you. Good dog.



Virgo

You feel like a square dog in a round doghouse. The world is cold and logical while you do everything based on emotions. You can pull yourself out of this dark place, but you might as well indulge instead.





Libra

Don't bother trying to communicate today. Your inner dog shows and you can't hide it even if you wanted to. Even your energy level says it all. Your owner sees all, knows all.





Scorpio

Playing it safe is boring. Your devil may care attitude may get you into a scrap or two, but the ultimate pay off is how you feel at the end of the day. Other dogs just can't intimidate you, and that feels good.





Sagittarius

There's a difference between being bored and being unchallenged. You can bear the yawning but not when your brain gets all fuzzy and dull. Try to do some deep thinking about something other than the mail.





Capricorn

You and your owner are stuck repeating yourselves, but neither of you really minds. Your owner attracts flighty folk and your job is to chase them off. If you're both happy with the repetition, then that's all that matters.





Aquarius

You'll have to look around the doghouse in an entirely new way if you want to have a good day. You're so used to your toys that they blend into the background. Wipe the fog from your eyes and get creative.





Pisces

You feel overwhelmed just walking down the street on the leash. The yapping won't help but staying in the basket for an extended nap just might. Consider it medicinal.



