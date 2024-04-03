Your Daily DogScope for April 03, 2024





Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.





Aries

Just when you were resigning yourself to a lifetime in the basket, you'll finally get some serious exercise. While seemingly out of the blue, this feels vaguely familiar to you. Is there a pattern emerging yet? If not, it will come to you in time.





Taurus

Something is tugging you onward and it's not the leash. An inner sense of urgency has you feeling rushed. You almost wish it were your owner doing the hounding, but it's something much more primitive and way harder to ignore.





Gemini

For once you don't have to take the initiative. Your owners are begging you for walks and opening the car door for you to jump on in. All of your wishes won't come true today, but you get more than you could ever hope for.





Cancer

Either you're in a hurry or your owner is, but what you need to do just can't be rushed. An important piece of information is practically under your nose. You'll never find it unless you look thoroughly.





Leo

Having fun is as easy as rolling out of the basket. If only all days could be this simple. Whether you're walking with your owners or chewing on their slippers, it's all good.



Virgo

Every dog you meet suddenly feels like the competition. You're determined to stay front and center in your human's world. Being a favorite pooch is what gives your life meaning, and you won't give up your spot without a fight.





Libra

Sure, you love your humans, but a deal is a deal. On the off chance you forgot to specify the good chow in your contract, it's not too late. Boycotting what's in your bowl takes super-canine strength, which is right up your alley.





Scorpio

You and your best friend are both from the same planet. Same fur, same temperament, same mentality. So when you get in a dogfight, watch out. You both have the same strategy, and it could get ugly.





Sagittarius

Running errands doesn't have to be dull. If only your owner knew! Bringing you along for the ride would make all the difference in the world. In fact, it would be like killing two birds with one stone. Start lobbying early.





Capricorn

You may not have a pedigree, but that's only a piece of paper. Your alpha lineage goes way back. Your ancestors are calling to you and their message is unmistakable. Act on it without delay.





Aquarius

It's just no fun doing the things you usually love. It's up to you to regenerate some of the electricity that's been missing lately. Realizing there's no use waiting for your owner to do it brings you a certain amount of freedom.





Pisces

You don't consider yourself to be an enigmatic dog. Quite the opposite, in fact. And yet your motivations are a constant riddle to your owners. Don't bother trying to clarify things for them.



