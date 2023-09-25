Your Daily Couples Horoscope for September 25, 2023





Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!





Aries

Lots of little things need to be tended to today, but you can still enjoy some time with your partner. Set aside time to take care of the boring stuff. When that time's up, it's your time to play.





Taurus

Spend some time beautifying your bedroom. Create a welcoming sanctuary where you'll want to spend more time with your partner. Going to bed early will sound better than ever!





Gemini

When you make plans to go out with your partner, make sure you're both on the same page. Communication could go awry today, so take the extra time to be sure you're clear.





Cancer

Your loved one has something on their mind and would like to talk it over with you. You don't have to solve the problem. Just listen and be supportive. Being there for them will help.





Leo

Keep an eye on your budget for the next few days. You might want to scale back the plans you made with your partner. But don't despair. A home-cooked meal and a movie make a fine date.



Looking for a better romance? Find the empowerment you need with our Karma Love Report. 💞





Virgo

You're analytical by nature, but right now you're overthinking a situation. Take what your partner says at face value. Don't try to find any hidden meanings.





Libra

After a busy period with too many things going on, you could use a few days to just chill with your partner. Make reconnecting and rekindling your love a priority.





Scorpio

The energy of a group sounds good to you right now. You have plenty of time to be alone with your partner, so round up your friends and plan a fun outing for tonight.





Sagittarius

Work could be a struggle now, and to top it off, you sense this isn't the right time to ask for more money. Focus on what's going right. Your other half is there to support you all the way.





Capricorn

You're definitely feeling that it's time to take things to a deeper level, and it shouldn't be too hard to convince your partner that you're right. Don't worry about the consequences just yet.





Aquarius

Communication will be important today. Don't just assume your partner is thinking the same things you are. Ask. Talking now will help you avoid trouble down the road.





Pisces

Don't be afraid to dive into something new headfirst today. Trust your partner when they offer up a radical idea. Now isn't the time to weigh all the options. Just do it!



Do your stars align? Find out your Compatibility Score and reveal the truth!