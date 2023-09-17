Your Daily Couples Horoscope for September 17, 2023





Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!





Aries

An easygoing attitude will get you through whatever today brings. Tonight, you'll be ready for a good time with your partner. Make it low-key. You make your own excitement when you're together.





Taurus

Treat yourself and your partner to something luxurious today. If you usually go to casual places, now is the time to check out the upscale restaurant everyone is raving about. You deserve it!





Gemini

You've been struggling for the past few days, but that's all about to change. Starting today, your tension will slip away. You can look forward to easygoing times with your loved one.





Cancer

If your plans involve meeting a new group of people, don't be nervous. Your ability to turn on the charm is second to none. You and your partner can be the toast of the town!





Leo

If you find yourself in conflict with your loved one today, keep in mind that there could be more than one right answer. Seek to find a compromise that works for both of you.



Virgo

Hidden agendas blur the best intentions. Show your true feelings and encourage your partner to do the same. Stop wasting time trying to put together puzzles that have missing pieces.





Libra

You're in a comfortable, cozy place with your loved one. It's time to kick back and relax with some takeout and a favorite movie. It's nice to be with someone you feel completely comfortable with.





Scorpio

Your thoughts about your partner could lean toward the racy today. Give them some hints about what you have on your mind, and let their anticipation build. You'll drive them wild!





Sagittarius

You've been focusing on your long-term relationship goals for so long that you may have lost sight of the day-to-day. Take some time today to appreciate where you are right now.





Capricorn

Your drive to succeed is commendable, but remember to allow for mistakes. No relationship is without fault, so forgive and forget the small stuff. Perfection is overrated.





Aquarius

A last-minute idea could cause you to change your plans tonight. Run it by your partner and they'll almost certainly go along with it. You keep them on their toes, but they don't mind a bit!





Pisces

Your feelings for your partner are especially tender today. Even if you're not usually the poetic type, try writing down what you're feeling. They will treasure your words.



