Your Daily Couples Horoscope for September 14, 2023

Astrology.com
·2 min read
0



Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!

Aries

You're feeling a bit feisty, but try not to let the little things bother you. Schedule a vigorous workout into your day. It's better to blow off steam at the gym then blow up at your partner.

Taurus

Today marks the start of a period of transition. Expect some changes to come your way. Your relationship might experience some growing pains, but you'll come out stronger than before.

Gemini

Once you light a spark, you'll have no problem keeping it glowing strong. Things are heating up for you and your partner, and you can look forward to it staying that way.

Cancer

You have an excellent memory and never forget a date. But when it comes to remembering past fights with your loved one, you're better off letting them go. Focus on your future instead.

Leo

Your feelings for your partner lean toward fiery passion today. You'll barely be able to contain yourself waiting for work to end so you can be together. Once united, look out! Sparks will fly.

Are you meant to be? Find out with our Love Compatibility Report!

Virgo

You've got energy to spare today. Encourage your partner to join you in burning some of it off. If you're feeling flirty, ask them for suggestions on how you should do it.

Libra

Your relationship is your main focus right now. You're willing to do whatever it takes to make it strong and healthy. Lucky you! You're already in good place, so you won't have much work to do!

Scorpio

Today is perfect for new beginnings. If you've been looking for the right time to make a positive change, you couldn't pick a better day. Get your partner on board and take the first step.

Sagittarius

Romance doesn't need to be serious all time. Celebrate your playful side today and challenge your partner to some games. Cards, pickleball, or Twister, anyone?

Capricorn

Today finds you pulled in opposite directions. You want to make your partner happy, but you need to please yourself too. Talk about it and work out a plan that works for both of you.

Aquarius

It's no wonder your partner looks to you for inspiration. You're full of good ideas, and you know how to make them happen. When you put your mind to it, you're an unstoppable force.

Pisces

Your partner's behavior is a bit of a puzzle today, but don't assume something bad is going on. They could just be really busy. Or they could be trying to plan something special for you!

Is your job fulfilling? Stay aligned with your Personalized Career Horoscope!

Recommended Stories

  • Here's why we shouldn't be so quick to assume the Jets are doomed without Aaron Rodgers

    Regardless of who's playing QB, a loaded defense and plenty of talent at receiver and running back could carry the Jets to a lot of wins this season. It did on Monday, after all.

  • Baldur's Gate III will be fully available for Mac users on September 21

    Mac users who want to play Baldur's Gate III on their computers only have to wait a few more days.

  • Fans cry foul over 'zero sense' puzzle answer on 'Wheel of Fortune' that may have cost contestant a car

    'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak's final season premiere week finds fans fuming over 'garbage' puzzle.

  • Access code: Evidence brings open source BI to technical data teams

    From Tableau and Looker, to PowerBI and beyond, there are no shortage of business intelligence (BI) tools designed to help companies unlock insights from their vast swathes of data. Indeed, while many BI tools share key characteristics, they often vary in terms of who they're targeting: some offer more code-based workflows for data ingestion such as Google's Looker, others offer a drag-and-drop based interface which are aimed at less technical data analysts, and others offer a mix of both. Evidence, for its part, approaches things very much from a code-based standpoint, enabling teams to build data products using SQL and markdown.

  • MLB 2023 postseason tracker: Follow along with division chases and wild-card races as we count down to October

    The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

  • One stat to know for every team in Week 2 + Ryan Fitzpatrick interview

    Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' by providing one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. TNF's Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the pod to discuss his observations from Week 1.

  • The 8 best things to keep in your car in a car emergency kit

    Sometimes the right gear can mean the difference between minor inconvenience and major problem.

  • San Francisco requests redo on Cruise, Waymo robotaxi expansion hearing

    San Francisco has formally requested state regulators redo an August hearing that expanded robotaxi permits for Cruise and Waymo, giving both companies permission to widen commercial operations throughout the city 24/7. SF City Attorney David Chiu filed the request on behalf of city transit and planning officials. Chiu had also requested a temporary halt of the expansions days after the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) hearing, but the agency never responded.

  • Best cord management solutions: Never look at messy wires again

    2022's best cable organizing clips, ties and boxes to solve your wire woes.

  • The iPhone 15 Pro is the next AAA game console

    Apple spent some time focusing on games during Tuesday's iPhone 15 launch event, and while we got the usual mobile devs talking about the improved hardware and software capabilities, we also found out that some very recent top-tier console games are coming to the iPhone, including the Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding. The iPhone's distinction from dedicated handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck introduced more recently has been largely academic -- and with the 15 Pro, it's eroding further still. Apple also announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage, a forthcoming Ubisoft game from its popular franchise, would also launch on iPhone 15 Pro, and that the device would support hardware-accelerated ray-tracing dynamic lighting effects.