Your Daily Couples Horoscope for October 23, 2023

Aries

Don't let anyone rush you today, you'll want to take your time and get things right. A relaxed pace will work well in your love life too. Take it slowly and savor every moment.





Taurus

No matter how long you've been with your partner, you can always pretend you're in the early stages of courtship. Recreate one of your first dates and relive the magic all over again.





Gemini

Spend some time today taking care of the little details you've neglected. If you've been meaning to make a reservation for a special date with your partner, do it today.





Cancer

Plans you make today have a great chance of being successful, so brainstorm something big with your partner. Is there an exotic vacation in your future? Start researching your options.





Leo

Right now, you're more interested in saving than spending. Challenge yourself to come up with inexpensive dates, and tell your partner about the advantages of romantic evenings at home.



Virgo

Everything is going smoothly in your life, but your partner could use a little extra support. Shift your focus to them for the next few days, and let them to rely on you as much as they need.





Libra

Your significant other needs more attention from you. Even if you can't spend large quantities of time together, quality will do. Time that's totally focused on how they're doing will do the trick.





Scorpio

It's time for you and your partner to get grounded. Think of ways that having a routine can actually free up the rest of your time. Structure is an essential part of being creative and fulfilled.





Sagittarius

Your partner will respond better to showing rather than telling today. Use your body language to let them know what's on your mind. It won't be hard to get your point across.





Capricorn

Plans made today with your sweetheart have a high likelihood of happening just the way you want them to. Perhaps it's time to get serious about that getaway you've been dreaming about!





Aquarius

You and your partner both have a lot to do today, so work out the details now. You can get it all done and still have plenty of time for what's important: couple time.





Pisces

After a trying day, you and your partner could use a little TLC. Turn off your phones and computers and spend some time curled up together and reconnecting.



