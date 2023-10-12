Your Daily Couples Horoscope for October 12, 2023





Aries

You might be thinking a lot about your goals for the future. You don't have to get all the details nailed down right now. Talk about your ideas with your partner and have fun with it!





Taurus

Lots of things are catching your eye, but try to resist the temptation. If you're planning to make a major purchase, ask your partner for their input, shop around, and make an informed decision.





Gemini

You've got a lot to say today, so make sure you're being understood. Don't overwhelm your partner with too much information. In this case, less is definitely more.





Cancer

Your work life has you on the go, but save the lightning-fast pace for your job. When it comes to spending time with your partner, you want to slow it down. There's no rushing romance.





Leo

Even long-held opinions are subject to change. If your partner has a different viewpoint, give it a listen. Open your mind and let them be a positive influence.



Virgo

Take a good look at your finances today. Whether you share your funds with your partner or keep things separate, knowing where you are will help you make better decisions.





Libra

You might be finding it hard to focus on anything but your relationship right now. Not to worry, spending some time feeling in love is fun! You'll get back to business soon enough.





Scorpio

Your partner could use a little extra support from you today. If they want to talk, let them know you're all ears. And if they don't, let them know you'll be there when they need you.





Sagittarius

You've got the energy to get a lot done today and the attitude to have fun doing it. Enlist your partner's help to tackle your to-do list. The more you finish now, the more you can play later.





Capricorn

You might need to wait for something you'd hoped would happen right way. Don't spend too much time being disappointed. Your partner has other great things in store for you.





Aquarius

Your lover will continue to amaze you no matter how long you've been together. Today, they might remember something you mentioned a long time ago and bring it up in a meaningful way.





Pisces

An ambiguous statement from your partner leaves you puzzled. Don't spend too much time worrying about it. If it was really important, they would have been clearer.



