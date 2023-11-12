Your Daily Couples Horoscope for November 12, 2023





Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!





Aries

Keep the mood light and flirtatious today. Instead of telling your partner what you'd like to do tonight, give them some hints. When they figure it out, be sure to reward them!





Taurus

Don't worry about the future for the next few days. Just focus on what's happening in the present. Your day-to-day life with your loved one is a treat in itself, so enjoy it!





Gemini

Now is a great time to get your flirt on! Let your partner know that you've got romancing on your mind. Start with some gentle teasing and build up the mood from there.





Cancer

Listen carefully to what your loved one is telling you today. Don't get so caught up in the details that you miss the point they're trying to make. If you're not sure, ask them for clarification.





Leo

You can talk to your partner about anything, but sometimes you want a different point of view. Spend some time talking to your friends today. It will feel good to catch up.



Virgo

If you're feeling indecisive, remember that you don't need to make up your mind today. Let your partner know what your concerns are, and what you need to know to make a good choice.





Libra

You can share your innermost self with your loved one, and know you won't scare them away. Let them know what's on your mind today. Sharing intimacies will only bring you closer.





Scorpio

Use extra caution when making a big decision today. If your plans will affect your partner, make sure you get their input too. Look at all the details and you'll make the right choice.





Sagittarius

Don't wait for your partner to make all the decisions. Take matters into your own hands today and create a plan that works for both of you. You'll enjoy your new role.





Capricorn

Get right to the point today and don't waste time with flowery phrases. Tell your loved one what's on your mind in the most direct way possible and know you'll be understood.





Aquarius

Any plans you make now have a great chance of success, so dream big! Maybe it's time to start seriously thinking about that vacation your partner has been hinting about.





Pisces

A situation that seemed crystal clear a while ago just got a little more complicated. Trust your instincts about how to proceed. If your partner isn't worried, you don't need to be either.



