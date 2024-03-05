Your Daily Couples Horoscope for March 05, 2024





Aries

Make the most of today by getting an early start. Invite your partner on a brisk walk in your neighborhood. It will give your mood a boost that will carry you through the day and evening.





Taurus

You may need to be a little extra forgiving of your partner today. If their quirks are getting on your nerves, try not to let it show. They'll return the favor when you're the one acting a little strange!





Gemini

You've got a lot of strong opinions, but you're not the only one. Your partner is pretty sure they're right too. It will take some effort to reach a compromise, but it will be worth it to keep the peace.





Cancer

Have you gotten so caught up in your partner's needs that you're losing sight of your own needs? Stop being automatically accommodating. Get in touch with your original desires..





Leo

Today will be a test of your willpower as you try to avoid overindulging in things you like most. If you're trying to exercise moderation, your partner will be supportive of your efforts.



Virgo

Nothing makes you happier than helping those around you. Do something today to be of service to your loved one. If you've been paying attention, you'll know exactly what they need most.





Libra

Try not to get bogged down in the details today. When you focus on the big picture, you'll find that overall you're doing pretty good. Your relationship isn't perfect, but it's just right for you.





Scorpio

A big challenge is headed your way. You might feel overwhelmed at first, but don't get discouraged. Together with your partner, you can figure it out and make it happen.





Sagittarius

Today finds you filled with optimism about the future of your relationship. Everything seems to be going even better than you could have hoped. Let your partner know how happy you are.





Capricorn

If you feel like your partner is being too demanding, think if you're giving enough of yourself. Perhaps you've gotten so self-involved that you're forgetting to work as part of a team.





Aquarius

You may be feeling unsure about something in your relationship. If you don't want to bring it up to your partner, trust your impulses to tell you what is going on. They won't steer you wrong.





Pisces

Your partner is troubled by some issues, but they might not be ready to open up to you about it. Let them know you're there when they need you, but don't pry. They need some time alone.



