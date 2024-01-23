Your Daily Couples Horoscope for January 23, 2024





Our daily couple horoscope





Aries

You like to do things your own way, but working with your partner is important too. Make an effort to be flexible and really listen to their suggestions. You can accomplish more together.





Taurus

Keep your mind open to your partner's new ideas today. Something that sounds strange at first may turn out to be exactly what you need. Wait at least a day or two before making up your mind.





Gemini

Don't be surprised if a belief you've held for a long time is challenged by your partner today. You'll find yourself looking at a situation in a whole new way and maybe changing your opinion.





Cancer

If you're looking to get through to your partner today, appeal to their intellectual side. They will respond better to facts and concrete ideas than to an emotional display.





Leo

Things may not be happening in your relationship as quickly as you'd like, but try not to rush things. Good progress in being made. You just might need to take a step back to see it.



Virgo

Be a good teammate as well as lover to your partner today. Knowing that they can count on you to back them up during tough times means the world to them.





Libra

When life gets frustrating, the frustrated find someone to take it out on, but they shouldn't. Find your own way to happiness instead of criticizing your partner.





Scorpio

You and your partner may disagree about your plans for today. Take their suggestions seriously, just as they should yours, and work to find a compromise that works for both of you.





Sagittarius

Your loved one suggests a new way of doing something today. At first it sounds odd, but keep an open mind. Once you try it, you may find you like it better than the old way!





Capricorn

Take some time today to evaluate what is working in your relationship and what you'd like to change. A few little tweaks could make a good thing even better.





Aquarius

Share your vision for your future with your partner today. You might be surprised by how well your ideas already line up. If there are any major differences, be open to hearing what they have to say.





Pisces

Enjoy some quiet time relaxing with your partner and daydreaming about the future. Talk about what you'd like to do together, and go ahead and dream big. There's no limit to what you can do.



