Your Daily Couples Horoscope for February 29, 2024

Aries

Avoid ambiguity when talking to your partner today. If there's more than one way to interpret your words, be clear about your meaning. Don't leave them wondering about your intentions.





Taurus

You won't want to play it safe today. If an opportunity presents itself, go ahead and jump on it. There's never been a better time to make good things happen for you and your partner.





Gemini

If you've been making promises to your sweetie, it's time to start following through. Instead of telling them what you are planning to do, surprise them by just taking action.





Cancer

Leave the tame stuff for other people. For you and your partner, the wild side is where you want to be. There's nothing that's too out-there for you right now, so get creative and make it happen.





Leo

Your loved one already knows you can be romantic. Today, show them that you can also work as a good teammate. They could use your help with something, so let them know they can count on you.



Virgo

It's within your power to make today exactly what you want it to be. If you hit a rough patch with your partner, know that you can make some changes and end up with a positive result.





Libra

Today is a good time for sharing your innermost thoughts with your partner. You'll have no trouble expressing what is on your mind, and they will prove to be an excellent listener.





Scorpio

You're tempted to take a risk today, but it may not pay off. Save that idea for later when you've had more time to think it through. If you're feeling restless, engage in something fun with your partner.





Sagittarius

There is so much going on in your life right now you won't have time to get bored. Break your day into smaller tasks, and be sure to schedule time for simply relaxing with your partner.





Capricorn

When communicating with your partner, cut right to the chase. You'll get the best response if you don't bury your thoughts in lots of extra words. Don't make them work to figure out what you mean.





Aquarius

Everyone looks to you be the trendsetter, so live up to your reputation. Be the one who gets a buzz going today. What you and your partner do now, everyone will be doing next week.





Pisces

Keep your plans open for today. You or your partner may have to make last-minute changes, and you'll want to be prepared to deal with them. You'll find a creative solution to whatever happens.



