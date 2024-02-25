Your Daily Couples Horoscope for February 25, 2024





Aries

Your partner will have to work to keep up as you go from one activity to the next. Plan something fun for this evening, but be sure to allow for some quiet time together too.





Taurus

Do your research before making any big purchases. Even if you're buying something just for you, your partner can help you avoid making an impulsive decision. If you're not sure, wait a few days.





Gemini

Be the one to take the initiative today. Make a fully formed plan, then let your partner know what you have in mind. They'll like being able to relax knowing you've got it all under control.





Cancer

It won't take much for your temper to flare today. Keep that in mind if you feel like you're looking for a fight. Your loved one will appreciate it if you take a deep breath or two before reacting.





Leo

You and your lover can have a good time doing anything, so why not put that to the test? Challenge each other to come up with crazy ideas, then pick the one with the most potential to be wild.



Virgo

Unless it's very important for you to get your way, avoid getting into a power struggle with your partner today. Things will go much more smoothly if you can give in and make compromises.





Libra

Even if you're happy with the way things are, there's always room for improvement. If your partner suggests making some changes, be open to them. They may make your life even better.





Scorpio

Projects started now have an excellent chance of success, so stop procrastinating, get your partner on board, and get going! You'll be seeing results before you know it.





Sagittarius

Your relationship doesn't have to be serious all the time. Create a mood that is lighthearted and playful tonight, and have fun while you're turning up the heat with your lover.





Capricorn

You've got a lot on your mind right now, but worrying about it won't help you. Talk about your concern with your partner, then try to let it go. You'll deal with it when the time is right.





Aquarius

When you have the freedom to do anything you want, what would you do? Ponder that when you make your plans for this evening. Treat your partner to something that's new to both of you.





Pisces

This is a perfect time for a romantic dinner at home. If you like to cook, wow your partner with your skills in the kitchen. If not, you can still light some candles while you serve the takeout.



