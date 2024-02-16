Your Daily Couples Horoscope for February 16, 2024





Aries

You're part of a couple, but you can still have independent thoughts. If you don't agree with your partner today, don't make a big deal about it. You each have the right to your own opinions.





Taurus

Stick with sure bets today, and save the risk-taking for another time. Tonight you'll want to kick back at your favorite place with your lover by your side. Take comfort in the familiar.





Gemini

After a few days of struggling, you will reach a deeper understanding with your partner today. You may not agree on everything, but you'll have a better idea of where you're each coming from.





Cancer

You've been happy to stay in with your loved one, but now it's time to come out of the shell you've been hiding in. Plan a date to a local cafe where you can relax and be around other people too.





Leo

Why wait for weekends to have a good time with your partner? Even laundry night has potential if you do it together. Mix some cocktails, turn up the music, and have fun doing chores.



Virgo

Take care of your family obligations today, and encourage your partner to do the same. You won't regret time spent catching up with the other people who care about you most in the world.





Libra

A new feeling of idealism has come over you. Could it be that everything in your relationship is going better than you'd hoped? Whatever the cause, make sure you enjoy the effects!





Scorpio

If a deal seems too good to be true today, you should probably give it a closer look before proceeding. Ask your partner to weigh in, then listen to what your gut feeling is telling you.





Sagittarius

Make some plans today to see the other important people in your life: your friends. Maintaining ties with people outside your relationship will give you a stronger support system.





Capricorn

You have the ability to remain optimistic under any circumstances. You'll need this skill today when your loved one seems unusually anxious. Your reassurance will help them feel a lot better.





Aquarius

Spend some time with a large group of people today. You appreciate the intimacy of one-on-one time with your partner, but sometimes you want to get caught up in the energy of a crowd.





Pisces

Be aware of changes in our lover's mood today. They may not be their usual self and could use a little extra support from you. You don't have to say anything. Just be a little more attentive.



