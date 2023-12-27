Your Daily Couples Horoscope for December 27, 2023





Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!





Aries

Talk to your loved one about your hopes for the future. Go on and dream big. Now is a great time to start planning a big vacation or other milestone event together.





Taurus

Today, you may find yourself thinking about what's next for your relationship. Maybe it's time to make those daydreams about traveling to exotic places into a real plan!





Gemini

Keep yourself open to new points of view. Your partner's ideas may not be as far out as you originally thought they were. Be willing to admit you were wrong and move on.





Cancer

Keep all your options open, because the next few days may bring last-minute changes. If you work as a team with your partner, you'll make everything turn out just fine.





Leo

If doing the same thing you've always done isn't working, it may be time to find a different approach to a problem. Get your partner to offer some suggestions, especially if the situation involves them.



Do your stars align? Find out your Compatibility Score and reveal the truth!





Virgo

Getting organized will save you and your partner a lot of time that could be better spent doing fun things together. With that as your inspiration, start looking for creative ways to stay on track.





Libra

Encourage the growth of the intellectual connection you share with your loved one, and have fun at the same time. Pick a book you both want to read, then read it together in bed.





Scorpio

Be willing to adapt your plans to go along with what your partner has in mind. You may find that they've come up with something that sounds even better than what you were thinking of.





Sagittarius

When your loved one makes some suggestions that sound kind of out-there, don't be too quick to write them off. Keep an open mind and try to see where they are coming from.





Capricorn

Build some wiggle room into any plans you make with your loved one today. You may need to make some last-minute changes, but it won't seem like a big deal if you're prepared.





Aquarius

When inspiration strikes, run with it. Let your ideas get as outrageous as you want. You can always rein them in later. Get your partner in on the fun and see what you come up with.





Pisces

You may find yourself lost in daydreams today. Spend some time thinking about the best parts of the past and what you and your partner can do in the near future.



What do the planets say about your love life? Receive cosmic advice with your Daily Love Horoscope.