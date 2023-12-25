Your Daily Couples Horoscope for December 25, 2023





Aries

Your willingness to work through the rough spots is what keeps your relationship strong. Disagreements with your partner will always happen, but how you handle them makes the difference.





Taurus

After struggling to find common ground, you will reach a new understanding with your loved one today. Their ideas are different from yours, but now they are starting to make sense.





Gemini

You'll need to put on your sleuthing cap today. Your partner may be acting a little strange, but you'll get to the bottom of it. Ask the right questions and you'll get the right answers.





Cancer

If the past few weeks of activity have you feeling worn down, plan to spend the day holed up with your partner. Lounging in your pajamas and streaming videos never sounded so good!





Leo

Don't worry about meeting new people today. You're bound to make a good impression. Get the scoop from your partner ahead of time and you'll know just what to say.



Virgo

Save the goofy flannel pajamas for another time. Tonight you'll want to slip into something a little more exciting. Create a mood that's right for romance and your partner won't be able to resist you.





Libra

You may be feeling like your home life is out of balance right now. Bring up your concerns to your partner. Relationships are never a 50/50 split, but you can find something that works for you.





Scorpio

You and your partner may have opposing ideas today, but with a little effort you'll come up with a workable solution. Both of you are more interested in being happy than being right.





Sagittarius

Your direct manner sometimes puts you at odds with your partner. Today, let them see the softer side of you. Instead of telling them what you want, use your body to show them.





Capricorn

While everyone around you is ready for a nap, you and your loved one are just getting started. Your high energy will carry you through a full day and well into a night of fun.





Aquarius

Strange things seem to be happening in your relationship and you can't explain what's going on. Let your partner know you're concerned, but don't worry too much. The feelings will pass.





Pisces

Let a well-connected friend come to your assistance today. If they can do something to help out you and your partner, let them. Someday you'll be in a position to return the favor.



